We, and many others, were understandably relieved when Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges. The evidence pointed to a pretty clear-cut case of self-defense.

But we were also deeply concerned, because to a lot of leftists, Rittenhouse was guilty as sin. And that meant that he may very well spend the rest of his life with a target on his back.

That would certainly appear to be what Student for Socialism at Arizona State University are hoping for:

Join us and rally against racist murderer Kyle Rittenhouse being permitted on our campus – Wednesday at 3:30 outside the Nelson Fine Arts Center on campus pic.twitter.com/4Hs3JxRqtY — Students for Socialism ASU 🚩 (@SFSASU) November 26, 2021

Sign-making is Monday at 6PM in the Mecha room — Students for Socialism ASU 🚩 (@SFSASU) November 26, 2021

Come one, come all, and do your part in making the rest of Kyle Rittenhouse’s life a living hell!

So I guess they think our judicial process and educational institutions are only for them? https://t.co/V8BSiXZFdk — Maximus State Line Crosser (@dphaw) November 29, 2021

According to Fox News, Students for Justice in Palestine, Multicultural Solidarity Coalition, and MECHA de ASU are also involved in the campaign to oust Rittenhouse.

It’s a real who’s-who of dangerous thugs masquerading as social justice activists.

1) How is one a "racist murderer" when everyone involved was white? 2) Do you know who Fidel Castro and Che Guevara are? https://t.co/ZJ06tQltQv — RBe (@RBPundit) November 29, 2021

Fidel Castro and Che Guevara? You mean the leftist racist murderers? That Fidel Castro and Che Guevara?

It’s actually a pretty safe bet that ASU’s Students for Socialism don’t actually know what Fidel Castro and Che Guevara did. But it’s a safe bet that if they do, they believe it was justified.

The revolution will be led by people who are afraid to walk around campus because some guy they don’t like is taking courses online from 2000 miles away. Gonna be a short “revolution”. — Tyler horvath (@horvathtyler9) November 29, 2021

So, let me get this straight:

They want someone expelled from a university because he was on trial and a jury didn't come back with a verdict they like? They're not going to kill him, but this is the exact same mentality that leads to lynching people.https://t.co/440rmZMT2u — Fred the Great (@fredontwittur) November 29, 2021

Exactly.

The crazy part is, he's not actually "on campus." He's attending @ASU online.

Rittenhouse was acquitted, whether the students like it or not. There's no recourse for the State outside of the courtroom. If ASU were to expel him, they'd open themselves up to a major lawsuit. — Fred the Great (@fredontwittur) November 29, 2021

@ASU is an extension of the State of Arizona. If they expelled Rittenhouse, they'd essentially be penalizing him extra-judicially for an act committed in a totally different jurisdiction. While that's not exactly a "bill of attainder," it certainly violates his rights. — Fred the Great (@fredontwittur) November 29, 2021

But hey. If they want to try it, ASU should try it. See what happens when you take your advice from rabid left-wing students.

Are you all familiar with defamation? — Perri Chase (@bethebutterfly) November 29, 2021

Reminder. He was found not guilty. That means you can be sued for both slander and liable statements. You should probably stop. Also,"students for socialism" 😂😂😂🤡🤡🤡 — Holding a funeral for the media 📺 (@NuLLnVoiD4prez) November 29, 2021

We sincerely hope so.

"Join us in getting sued out of existence." https://t.co/raaqSBn2I8 pic.twitter.com/Ua4uPsBvCU — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) November 29, 2021

Have fun with that, kids!

