We, and many others, were understandably relieved when Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges. The evidence pointed to a pretty clear-cut case of self-defense.

But we were also deeply concerned, because to a lot of leftists, Rittenhouse was guilty as sin. And that meant that he may very well spend the rest of his life with a target on his back.

That would certainly appear to be what Student for Socialism at Arizona State University are hoping for:

Come one, come all, and do your part in making the rest of Kyle Rittenhouse’s life a living hell!

According to Fox News, Students for Justice in Palestine, Multicultural Solidarity Coalition, and MECHA de ASU are also involved in the campaign to oust Rittenhouse.

Trending

It’s a real who’s-who of dangerous thugs masquerading as social justice activists.

Fidel Castro and Che Guevara? You mean the leftist racist murderers? That Fidel Castro and Che Guevara?

It’s actually a pretty safe bet that ASU’s Students for Socialism don’t actually know what Fidel Castro and Che Guevara did. But it’s a safe bet that if they do, they believe it was justified.

Exactly.

But hey. If they want to try it, ASU should try it. See what happens when you take your advice from rabid left-wing students.

We sincerely hope so.

Have fun with that, kids!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Arizona State UniversityASUASU onlineKyle RittenhousemurderracismracistStudents for Socialismwhite supremacistwhite supremacy

Recommended Twitchy Video