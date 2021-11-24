Shane Ferro appears to be some sort of law journalist.

But don’t let that fool you into thinking that she’s smart or that she understands anything.

Here’s her take on “the carceral liberals” who have been looking a little too closely at Waukesha massacre suspect Darrell E. Brooks’ rather extensive criminal record:

The carceral liberals are ALL OVER the Waukesha guy's record like if only there was juuuuust a little more jail in his past he wouldn't have killed a bunch of people with a car and I just can't. — Shane (@shaneferro) November 24, 2021

What if instead of asking whether a tiny bit more jail would have fixed this person we ask whether fewer cars (SUVs) in America would lead to fewer people killed — Shane (@shaneferro) November 24, 2021

Yeah, we like where this is going. /s

that’s totally the key takeaway from the wisconsin tragedy – fewer cars. https://t.co/DT7gtUf2Qz — kaitlin believes taiwan is a country (@thefactualprep) November 24, 2021

"If only he was on an e-scooter, none of this would have happened" is not a take I thought I'd see but here we are. pic.twitter.com/w7hQWWBopV — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 24, 2021

I assumed this was some kind of snarky dig at gun control. But nope, it's actual Car Control advocacy. https://t.co/7WzLIANMAM — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) November 24, 2021

That’s literally what this is.

Pretty funny if this is satire. — CasterBlah (@CasterBlah) November 24, 2021

It’s definitely not satire.

I'm sorry but the policy key to keeping parades safe from cars is not jacking up bail it is pedestrian safety and lower societal reliance on climate destroying death machines — Shane (@shaneferro) November 24, 2021

This story yesterday just absolutely set me off because instead of talking about how easy it is to take another person's life with a gas pedal the lead of the NYT was a story sifting through this guy's RAP sheet like a navel-gazing true crime podcaster pic.twitter.com/R2Cuk52zqo — Shane (@shaneferro) November 24, 2021

It is true that a lot of people who commit mass murders in the U.S. have DV histories, but what, actually, does that mean? It's a correlation, sure, but what kind of rational policy response can you create from that? How do you pick out the mass murderers from the assholes? — Shane (@shaneferro) November 24, 2021

Well, it’s pretty easy for us to pick out one of the a**holes right now. It’s you, Shane! Congratulations!

Oooh I can: Darrell Brooks is a mass murderer and you're an asshole. https://t.co/lyDsTeBpyL — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) November 24, 2021

Corrrrrrrect!

Shane nailed it, all right.

Look if you're going to drive into parade, may I recommend a Prius. https://t.co/oVkv2wJJ44 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 24, 2021

The Prius attachment is definitely safer.

Me looking at this dumbass tweet as I drive by. https://t.co/YjF0laveWM pic.twitter.com/YhQ5X8Ly21 — Khalid al Walid (@_azmi) November 24, 2021

A 45 page rap sheet detailing a lifetime of violence against innocent people and Shane thinks it's the car's fault. https://t.co/O8aa39Gjt4 — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) November 24, 2021

I'm still in awe. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 24, 2021

Who is this wondrous creature 😍 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 24, 2021

Oh hey, the absolute dumbest take you’ll read today. https://t.co/D4HsK52qwF — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 24, 2021

I’ll have what you’re smoking please. pic.twitter.com/EB5TIrInsX — Joe Caron (@jcaron5) November 24, 2021

Or maybe not:

Didn’t anyone give that advice to Shane when she was younger? If not, someone really should have.

Fortunately, it’s not too late to take this advice:

That’s what we’d do if we were you, Shane. If for no other reason than to avoid getting ratio’d into oblivion.

