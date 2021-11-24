Shane Ferro appears to be some sort of law journalist.

But don’t let that fool you into thinking that she’s smart or that she understands anything.

Here’s her take on “the carceral liberals” who have been looking a little too closely at Waukesha massacre suspect Darrell E. Brooks’ rather extensive criminal record:

Yeah, we like where this is going. /s

That’s literally what this is.

It’s definitely not satire.

Well, it’s pretty easy for us to pick out one of the a**holes right now. It’s you, Shane! Congratulations!

Corrrrrrrect!

Shane nailed it, all right.

The Prius attachment is definitely safer.

Or maybe not:

Didn’t anyone give that advice to Shane when she was younger? If not, someone really should have.

Fortunately, it’s not too late to take this advice:

That’s what we’d do if we were you, Shane. If for no other reason than to avoid getting ratio’d into oblivion.

