We don’t know about you, but we really appreciate it when a liberal celebrity can break down important issues in a way that even we rubes can understand.

So thank you, Stephen Colbert, for eloquently summing up the lesson we should take away from the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict:

Stephen Colbert on Kyle Rittenhouse: “If he didn’t break the law, we should change the law.”pic.twitter.com/BYkWePgdPT — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) November 23, 2021

It’s interesting that Colbert didn’t end his train of thought at “I’m not a legal expert.” If he had, literally no intelligent person would have cause to question or disagree with him.

As it happens, quite a few people are taking issue with Colbert’s remarks. Apparently Colbert’s critics just don’t understand that even though Colbert admits to having no idea what he’s talking about, we’re all supposed to look to him for guidance.

Thank goodness he put his cards on the table. I thought he was a legal expert this whole time. — Gert B. Frobe (@ThumblessGrasp) November 23, 2021

I’m not a legal expert…or an expert on anything but I’ll go against what a jury decided. — BRud (@BobRudder) November 23, 2021

Of course, we were being sarcastic earlier. But there are actually real people out there who really believe in what Stephen Colbert tells them. They believe he’s an honest broker of information, and a highly knowledgeable one at that.

Abolish the 2nd Amendment and oh yeah you can't defend yourself either. An absolute cinderblock for a skull. https://t.co/81Lcm4Twh6 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 23, 2021

So rioters should be able to attack anyone they want, and the victims can't defend themselves? Something tells me @StephenAtHome wouldn't want that in HIS neighborhood. https://t.co/lLLWzQbDhg — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 23, 2021

Somebody should do a "Celebrities React to the Kyle Rittenhouse Trial" video. Like, make @StephenAtHome actually sit down and look at all the evidence the jury saw. I just want to see his face when he realizes how horribly, stupidly wrong he is. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 23, 2021

It’s a nice idea, but would he ever admit to being wrong? He doesn’t seem like the type to own up to his own incompetence.

this is an insane line of lefty populist thought https://t.co/jKwC1MItUl — kaitlin believes taiwan is a country (@thefactualprep) November 23, 2021

He's also not a trial watcher, obviously, nor serious about truly understanding the topic he's discussing. This is infuriating. — SLoopy (@SLoopy63) November 23, 2021

This is disturbing. — Lexi (@penngirl72) November 23, 2021

this is terrifying — Cloakroom (@EntropicThundr) November 23, 2021

This … is what passes for late-night entertainment these days.

People watching: “We should change the channel.” — Joseph F (@josephf5) November 23, 2021

