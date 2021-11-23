We’re in the best, most capable of hands.

Make sure you keep telling yourself that when you listen to what CDC Director Rochelle Walensky recently had to say about how effective lockdowns have been in mitigating the spread of COVID19:

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky: “To give you a sense of what lockdowns were able to do in other countries, and I mean really strict lockdowns, in China their death rate is 3 per million.” Full interview here:https://t.co/BPTQn1xXyp pic.twitter.com/MLRjX9h14I — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) November 22, 2021

Strict lockdowns are the way to go because China only has three deaths per million! It’s a no-brainer!

For reference, this is the data to which Director Walensky is referring. pic.twitter.com/wpdOsaT5yK — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) November 22, 2021

Well, someone obviously put a lot of time and thought into that graph, so we should take it at face value.

Yeah sure, in a country with 1.4 billion people and several cities of 10, 20, 30 million people. Not one death since May 2020. Of course — Bepi Sartor (@guardaboschi) November 23, 2021

Yes, I too trust the data released by the genocidal dictatorship that created the virus and unleashed it on the planet https://t.co/I6Wpk8OmDY — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) November 23, 2021

What’s not to trust?

DEAR GOD. Our @CDCDirector really wants to believe that China's statistics are anywhere close to accurate? This is getting to be embarrassing. https://t.co/zfyUTjGKKu — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 23, 2021

Authoritarian countries keep the death rate down by simply lying about it. Why does our CDC director not understand this. https://t.co/6tTZzYXXuG — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) November 23, 2021

You can make this argument without using the genocidal regime that possibly let the virus leak out in the first place. I mean…come on, man. THEY ARE CLEARLY LIARS.https://t.co/pp33IeSssR — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 23, 2021

What possible motives could the Chinese government have for lying to the worl— oh. We see your point, Dr. Shanker.

Does it give you pause that the "experts" like @CDCDirector who work for us at @CDCgov not only credulously accept #CCPChina's lies about their numbers, but share them as though we should also believe them? https://t.co/BjazChMiib — ✵Nicholas Zeisler (@NicholasZeisler) November 23, 2021

Scary stuff from @CDCDirector. Do these people have any sense what they’re suggesting? — Luke is the dog, dummies (@iamdogluke) November 23, 2021

They know exactly what they’re suggesting. And they’re suggesting it anyway.

How is this person CDC director? The fact that she is represents nothing short of the total failure of the public health bureaucracy. https://t.co/ETDq9dxL93 — BOUTROS ⽊ (@boutros555) November 23, 2021

I had high hopes for Walensky. But at this point, I don't see how anyone that doesn't personally know her can support her. She is at least as bad as Redfield. She's been a disaster from day 1, and she isn't getting better. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 23, 2021

The most important characteristic for a doctor in a position like this is credibility. You have zero credibility when you use a totalitarian regime's statistics to bolster your argument. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 23, 2021

FIRE HER ALREADY https://t.co/FaPiFnoe9C — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 23, 2021

Get her the hell away from the controls.

Did you really say this, @CDCDirector? If you did, it would explain so much. Only a complete idiot would believe it. Did Xi tell you himself? https://t.co/Y3b69GtN1g — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) November 23, 2021

There are very few things to which we should look to China for as an inspiration. Covid response ain't one of them. — GrilledTomatoes (@TomatoesGrilled) November 23, 2021

Government health officials want the US to be totalitarian like Communist China. Say no. https://t.co/bFytK7Mwc1 — Matt Kibbe (@mkibbe) November 23, 2021

Hard pass, Rochelle.

Meanwhile, for those of you who, unlike Rochelle Walensky, are not comfortably nestled in the CCP’s butt, here’s some further reading:

Note that this data inspired the cover of my book, which goes into depth on the unquestioning use of China’s data by the highest-level officials in charge of the world’s totalitarian response to COVID-19 without informing the public, and what that entails.https://t.co/uzyMydOcPM — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) November 22, 2021

