Careful, Biden administration. You keep giving us gifts like this, we’re liable to get spoiled:

BREAKING: President Biden will require essential, nonresident travelers crossing U.S. land borders, such as truck drivers, to be fully vaccinated beginning on Jan. 22 – AP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 23, 2021

Sounds promising, doesn’t it?

NEW: President Joe Biden will require essential, nonresident travelers crossing U.S. land borders, such as truck drivers, government and emergency response officials, to be fully vaccinated beginning on Jan. 22. https://t.co/wtPctBSWjV — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) November 23, 2021

More:

A senior administration official said the requirement, which the White House previewed in October, brings the rules for essential travelers in line with those that took effect earlier this month for leisure travelers, when the U.S. reopened its borders to fully vaccinated individuals. Essential travelers entering by ferry will also be required to be fully vaccinated by the same date, the official said. The official spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to preview the announcement. The rules pertain to non-U.S. nationals. American citizens and permanent residents may still enter the U.S. regardless of their vaccination status, but face additional testing hurdles because officials believe they more easily contract and spread COVID-19 and in order to encourage them to get a shot.

They’re taking this newfound aversion to letting people cross state lines a bit far https://t.co/Y1onQTZlT7 — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) November 23, 2021

They’re just trying to “encourage” more people to get the COVID19 vaccine. You’re gonna get that vaccine, and you’re gonna like it.

And if you don’t like it, well, you’ll learn to like it or else get screwed even harder by this administration.

President Biden: “How can I make the supply-chain crises any worse?” White House Staff: https://t.co/3UxmfAUctd — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) November 23, 2021

That oughta get the supply chain rolling! https://t.co/7IPMIrHyFr — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) November 23, 2021

Right over the cliff.

Sure let's accelerate the supply chain issues. https://t.co/SDeLbujgtm — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) November 23, 2021

The supply chain isn't f*cked enough… — Barry Gadbois (@BarryGadbois) November 23, 2021

they are trying really hard to create a supply chain crisis — Ryan Creitz (@Ryan_Creitz) November 23, 2021

This is not what you do during a supply chain crisis, unless you’re trying to make it worse. https://t.co/bXvrDSpmor — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) November 23, 2021

And the supply chain is officially snapped — Next LA Mayor (@NextLAMayor) November 23, 2021

Is this a joke? We are dealing with unprecedented supply chain crisis, partially driven by a labor shortage. Restricting the pool of possible drivers will only make that problem worse. https://t.co/3tFS56h93k — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 23, 2021

Biden’s vaccination policy will definitely make the already-awful supply chain issues infinitely worse. But what about the administration’s continued lack of concern about illegal immigrants of unknown vaccination status flooding our southern border?

UPDATE: Illegal aliens are exempt from this new mandate. https://t.co/1BsV5mxN7a — Brandon Hannibal Donkey (@BHDonk1) November 23, 2021

Blue collar truck drivers will be forced to get the jab Unvaccinated illegal border crossers will be welcomed with open arms https://t.co/fXUBvuKAT5 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 23, 2021

Btw when is the Biden admin going to start requiring vaccinations for the migrants that come across the border? At least before they release them into the US with just a notice to appear? https://t.co/YThLlEtw0s — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 23, 2021

So if they drive the truck between the ports of entry over the areas where Biden removed the wall – they are good to go? https://t.co/UEjLwwf3Og — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) November 23, 2021

Illegal immigrants, on the other hand, will be placed into American society unvaccinated. So which science are we believing in today? https://t.co/Ve9hbUhV76 — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) November 23, 2021

Why, the science of partisan politics, of course!

No different then scheduling Afghan withdrawal during fighting season bc they wanted it to be around 9/11. Or rescinding the Stay in Mexico policy at the border. Or suspending new and oil and gas drilling leases on public lands. Each time surprised they made the problem worse. — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 23, 2021

I’m honestly exhausted by the incompetence of this administration. They seriously don’t think about any consequences when they put stuff forward. Same story on issue after issue. And it’s bc all their decisions are driven by politics. — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 23, 2021

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

Recommended Twitchy Video