Careful, Biden administration. You keep giving us gifts like this, we’re liable to get spoiled:

Sounds promising, doesn’t it?

More:

A senior administration official said the requirement, which the White House previewed in October, brings the rules for essential travelers in line with those that took effect earlier this month for leisure travelers, when the U.S. reopened its borders to fully vaccinated individuals.

Essential travelers entering by ferry will also be required to be fully vaccinated by the same date, the official said. The official spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to preview the announcement.

The rules pertain to non-U.S. nationals. American citizens and permanent residents may still enter the U.S. regardless of their vaccination status, but face additional testing hurdles because officials believe they more easily contract and spread COVID-19 and in order to encourage them to get a shot.

They’re just trying to “encourage” more people to get the COVID19 vaccine. You’re gonna get that vaccine, and you’re gonna like it.

And if you don’t like it, well, you’ll learn to like it or else get screwed even harder by this administration.

Trending

Right over the cliff.

Biden’s vaccination policy will definitely make the already-awful supply chain issues infinitely worse. But what about the administration’s continued lack of concern about illegal immigrants of unknown vaccination status flooding our southern border?

 

Why, the science of partisan politics, of course!

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Biden administrationLegal Permanent Residentssupply chainsTruck DriversU.S. citizensvaccinationvaccine

Recommended Twitchy Video