And now we can throw “The View’s” Whoopi Goldberg on the pile:

VIDEO – Whoopi Goldberg: Anthony Huber Was ‘Murdered’ by ‘an Active Shooter’ Kyle Rittenhouse https://t.co/OV6rbqmKln — Grabien (@GrabienMedia) November 22, 2021

“Now, [Anthony Huber] wasn’t doing anything. He was trying to— he saw an active shooter, you know. He saw someone get shot. He thought he was doing the right thing. So, even I— even all the excuses in the world does not change the fact that three people got shot. Two people were murdered. To me, it’s murder, I’m sorry.”

Anthony Huber was just a nice guy minding his own business when Kyle Rittenhouse murdered him for no reason!

Anthony Huber was shot and killed while attacking a minor, who was running away from him, with a skateboard… Fixed it for you, Whoopi. — Steve Rasch (@steverasch) November 22, 2021

Such brazen intellectual dishonesty. Or perhaps just moral rot.

Either explanation seems like pretty solid grounds for a defamation suit by Kyle Rittenhouse.

Sue her ass — Bearmeat (@mltblue) November 22, 2021

Here you go, Kyle. Sue @WhoopiGoldberg . Make her pay for defamation. — TheFracDog (@TheFracDog) November 22, 2021

Hope you got deep pockets, @WhoopiGoldberg. You're gonna' need it. Pretty clear case of slander and defamation right here. https://t.co/eidKRnk38T — IWillNotComply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 (@shoveitjack) November 22, 2021

I look forward to Kyle Rittenhouse bankrupting the most dishonest and malicious smear merchants in the media, and he ought to savor every second of it. https://t.co/m05GrDUgGX — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) November 22, 2021

If Rittenhouse plays his cards right, he’ll could make out even better than Nick Sandmann did.

