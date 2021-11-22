Until this past weekend, we would’ve struggled pretty hard to tell you when the last time was that “Saturday Night Live” was funny.

But, well, this past weekend, they were funny. At least this sketch was:

Nice going, SNL. Really.

Whatever, man. “Both sides” is genuinely refreshing. See, liberals can be butts of jokes, too. It’s OK to laugh at liberals.

Amen to that.

If SNL can put out more content like that, we might actually consider tuning in once in a while.

