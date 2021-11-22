Until this past weekend, we would’ve struggled pretty hard to tell you when the last time was that “Saturday Night Live” was funny.

But, well, this past weekend, they were funny. At least this sketch was:

Republican or Not? pic.twitter.com/d4x9yGf8p8 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 21, 2021

Nice going, SNL. Really.

Funny but also a little too “both sides” for me… — D. A. Wood 🇺🇸🌊 🇺🇸🌊 🇺🇸🌊 (@piedpenguin) November 21, 2021

Whatever, man. “Both sides” is genuinely refreshing. See, liberals can be butts of jokes, too. It’s OK to laugh at liberals.

This skit takes a shot at both sides. So nobody needs to be all upset and offended. Laugh some. — TheValuesVoter (@TheValuesVoter) November 21, 2021

Amen to that.

This sketch is brilliant. https://t.co/kaQfe4n4sn — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) November 22, 2021

OK, this one was pretty good. https://t.co/NTqGzlSfIs — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) November 22, 2021

I'm speechless. This is actually great. https://t.co/2KXnHZf9SN — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 22, 2021

Can't believe I'm saying this but SNL did an actually good skit, with actual incisive social commentary. It's a miracle https://t.co/kzckUo5UBo — Philly Cent (@RealPhillyP) November 22, 2021

This was actually hilarious. https://t.co/henqbcKeQG — John Alvarado (@johncalvarado) November 22, 2021

INGL…this was funny. In fact, I’m not sure how they managed to air it.🤷‍♂️😂😂😂💀 https://t.co/T5m507PE6d — Calvin the “So-So” Saltine🎙🍿🏴‍☠️ (@DarthCalvin) November 22, 2021

I have to admit, this is the first funny skit I've seen from SNL in a while… And yet pointed, but not at either side in particular… the kind of stuff they used to do… https://t.co/9BwjUWPStS — Dean #LetsGoBrandon in Waukesha✝ (@deaninwaukesha) November 22, 2021

If SNL can put out more content like that, we might actually consider tuning in once in a while.

Recommended Twitchy Video