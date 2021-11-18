Interesting story out of Santa Ana, California:

Man dies after being hit in head with skateboard during fight in Santa Ana Starbucks – ABC7 Los Angeles https://t.co/Gt5zg8bUdB — James Hirsen (@thejimjams) November 18, 2021

Come again?

Man dies after being hit in the head with a skateboard during a fight in Starbucks https://t.co/0IfAl0zN1o — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) November 18, 2021

More:

A man was killed after being hit in the head with a skateboard in an act of self-defense during a fight in a Santa Ana Starbucks. Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, a fight broke out between two men in the 3300 block of South Bristol Street. Authorities received calls regarding an assault with a deadly weapon inside the Starbucks.

Assault with a deadly weapon?

But a skateboard can’t be a deadly weapon! The prosecution in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial told us that a skateboard can’t be used as a weapon. Certainly not a deadly one.

Someone send this to the prosecutor of the Rittenhouse case. https://t.co/1rqn59CLKe — politicized agendas (@jfloydbhc) November 18, 2021

Almost like they can be used as a deadly weapon. Anyone feel like telling Binger? https://t.co/U6YS4TUDK5 — ColbysBack (@ColbysBack) November 18, 2021

cc: Binger and Kraus https://t.co/lkmZiRM2m7 — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) November 18, 2021

Impossible. I’ve been informed by a certain Kenosha prosecutor that a skateboard can’t be a deadly weapon. — ŠarŠarrāni (@Nebuchadnezzar9) November 18, 2021

We’re so confused!

I was told a skateboard is not a deadly weapon. https://t.co/quhdCKHs28 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 18, 2021

I thought skateboards were not deadly weapons? https://t.co/hydl4pI4mH — Roland Deschain (@RolandD89247800) November 18, 2021

Have we been misled all this time?

We need strict 🛹 control laws due to guys like Anthony Huber. — J.P. Sochacki (@p_sochacki) November 18, 2021

"you lose the right to self-defense when you're the one who brought the skateboard." — WienNeêrlandsBloed (@WienNeerlands) November 18, 2021

We’d love to know if the Kenosha DA’s office agrees with that.

For those who wonder why someone would shoot a person threatening them with a skateboard. https://t.co/zxT0MgKHJo — Judge Alex Ferrer (@judgealexferrer) November 18, 2021

***

Update:

Important note from a reader:

The article is from Nov, 2015….been known for a while. Skateboards can be considered deadly weapons according to Cal. Law, too — DaDaubs (@DaDaubs) November 18, 2021

Correct. The date on the article is November 24, 2015. And we have updated our headline and removed a “today” from our post accordingly, so as to discourage any confusion.

But the fact that the incident occurred almost six years ago actually makes the Rittenhouse trial prosecutors look even worse and more incompetent, because they dismissed the notion that a skateboard could be used as a deadly weapon after a skateboard had literally been used as a deadly weapon.

When this trial is over, the prosecution themselves should be prosecuted … for sucking so hard at their jobs.

Recommended Twitchy Video