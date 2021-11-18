Interesting story out of Santa Ana, California:

Come again?

More:

A man was killed after being hit in the head with a skateboard in an act of self-defense during a fight in a Santa Ana Starbucks.

Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, a fight broke out between two men in the 3300 block of South Bristol Street. Authorities received calls regarding an assault with a deadly weapon inside the Starbucks.

Assault with a deadly weapon?

But a skateboard can’t be a deadly weapon! The prosecution in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial told us that a skateboard can’t be used as a weapon. Certainly not a deadly one.

We’re so confused!

Have we been misled all this time?

We’d love to know if the Kenosha DA’s office agrees with that.

***

Update:

Important note from a reader:

Correct. The date on the article is November 24, 2015. And we have updated our headline and removed a “today” from our post accordingly, so as to discourage any confusion.

But the fact that the incident occurred almost six years ago actually makes the Rittenhouse trial prosecutors look even worse and more incompetent, because they dismissed the notion that a skateboard could be used as a deadly weapon after a skateboard had literally been used as a deadly weapon.

When this trial is over, the prosecution themselves should be prosecuted … for sucking so hard at their jobs.

