During today’s Senate hearing for Comptroller of the Currency nominee Saule Omarova, GOP Sen. John Kennedy, after going through list of Omarova’s communist bona fides, said he wasn’t sure whether to call her “professor” or “comrade.”

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA): “I don’t know whether to call you professor or comrade.” Someone off-camera: “Oh my goodness.” Dr. Saule Omarova, Biden’s comptroller currency pick: “I’m not a communist. I do not subscribe to that ideology. I could not choose where I was born.” pic.twitter.com/CEiCWNwx2N — The Recount (@therecount) November 18, 2021

We fail to see what’s so offensive about pointing out that a lady who subscribes to and champions communist ideology might, in fact, be a communist. But then, we’re not as smart as certain Experts™ out there:

McCarthyism is alive and strong. I think Omarova is a terrible pick for this job, but what @SenJohnKennedy just did is redbaiting bullshit against an American citizen who is no less an American than you or me. https://t.co/latOPOhXpa — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 18, 2021

We’d actually love to dedicate an entire post to Tom Nichols crying “McCArtHyIsM!” but as it turns out, there’s an even stupider objection being raised to Kennedy’s remarks.

Over to you, Lincoln Project:

This is racist, plain and simple — and it is not unique in today’s Republican Party. https://t.co/uKgGDiDpit — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 18, 2021

Suggesting that Saule Omarova is a communist isn’t just McCarthyism; it’s downright racist!

Today I learned that communism is actually a race. Thanks, Lincoln Project! What would we do without you? https://t.co/BYug2wAMNi — RBe (@RBPundit) November 18, 2021

the word “communist” is now a racist dog whistle. https://t.co/FsBAL8tYGn — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 18, 2021

We’ll have to add it the “Big Book of Racist Dog Whistles” in the next edition.

Was that wrong? Should he not have done that?

What race is a Kazakh-American? Maybe you’re making assumptions about her race based on her looks? Maybe you’re the racists? She she studied philosophy at Moscow State University before the Soviet Union collapsed. It’s a valid line of questioning. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 18, 2021

She's literally a Lenin scholar. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 18, 2021

She literally is.

I don’t remember Senator Kennedy calling Melania “comrade” — PSU Blaze (@PSU_Blaze) November 18, 2021

Well, let’s see … did Melania wax poetic about communism like Omarova has?

Now, it’s theoretically possible that despite professing her love for communism on multiple occasions, Saule Omarova is not a communist. But even if that’s true, how in the hell is it racist to suggest that she’s a communist?

Wait do you guys think communism is a race? — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 18, 2021

"Calling someone a communist is racist" is a weird take but ok. I hear you guys at the Lincoln Project are into all kinds of weird stuff anyway. https://t.co/JPaghbAwJ8 — Jon (@faroutmadman) November 18, 2021

Hella weird stuff.

Pointing out that she subscribes to the ideals of communism isn't racist, you ignorant groomers. https://t.co/LpEHQhLxGT — MamaBear🇺🇲 (@HotMama83163983) November 18, 2021

GP Implying someone is a communist is no way racist. There are communists of all races, you NAMBLA-supporting numpties. https://t.co/Y1h6JglLWh — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) November 18, 2021

Wait, so you think communism is a race? You guys aren't merely predators, you're stupid to boot. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) November 18, 2021

