The Left can say what they will about Gov. Ron DeSantis, but there’s no denying that the guy has a sense of humor.

Check out what’s on DeSantis’ agenda today:

Ron DeSantis holding a press conference in Brandon, FL at Brandon Honda. pic.twitter.com/8kGfGnA32F — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 18, 2021

Subtlety? Ron DeSantis doesn’t do subtlety. Not anymore.

Looks like DeSantis is going to sign new anti-mandate legislation in a town called Brandon, Florida. https://t.co/fjtTfq7A6M https://t.co/K5Ty3kPbcN — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 18, 2021

Ron DeSantis is getting pretty good at this.

Owning the libs isn't a governing agenda, but it's still an important part of leading the conservative movement. https://t.co/47wlVyEBat — Data Driven Max (@MaxNordau) November 18, 2021

Fair.

Brilliant — Roley (@roley_78) November 18, 2021

savage — Cryptus Maximus (@cryptopunk2050) November 18, 2021

We're in the presence of pure genius. https://t.co/kgkCvWSJlo — Lori Helms (@tennistrix) November 18, 2021

Pure gold — Jeffery A Dove Jr. (@JefferyADoveJr) November 18, 2021

It doesn’t get much better than that — Ken Busz (@KenBusz) November 18, 2021

DeSantis is trying to reach legendary status. https://t.co/jWD1CqQs92 — CM (@LibertyLover18) November 18, 2021

At this rate, he’s well on his way.

Let’s go! — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) November 18, 2021

