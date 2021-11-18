The Left can say what they will about Gov. Ron DeSantis, but there’s no denying that the guy has a sense of humor.
Check out what’s on DeSantis’ agenda today:
Ron DeSantis holding a press conference in Brandon, FL at Brandon Honda. pic.twitter.com/8kGfGnA32F
Subtlety? Ron DeSantis doesn’t do subtlety. Not anymore.
Looks like DeSantis is going to sign new anti-mandate legislation in a town called Brandon, Florida. https://t.co/fjtTfq7A6M https://t.co/K5Ty3kPbcN
Ron DeSantis is getting pretty good at this.
Owning the libs isn't a governing agenda, but it's still an important part of leading the conservative movement. https://t.co/47wlVyEBat
Fair.
😂😂😂 Epic Troll Job by DeSantis. https://t.co/wPbHOBp6LD
Troll level: 💯 https://t.co/tQ7RoCe9zm
Ok, that's funny https://t.co/DWGkYYxSnw
Brilliant
savage
We're in the presence of pure genius. https://t.co/kgkCvWSJlo
Pure gold
It doesn’t get much better than that
DeSantis is trying to reach legendary status. https://t.co/jWD1CqQs92
At this rate, he’s well on his way.
Let’s go!
