Boy, it really is difficult to imagine that the White House might be nearing their breaking point with Kamala Harris.

We’re being sarcastic, of course. It’s quite obvious that Kamala Harris just sucks at her job.

"@KamalaHarris's approval numbers are down to 28%… the coronavirus has a better approval rating than that. NICKELBACK has a better approval rating than that. This is why you don't pick your VP based on identity politics." Clip from my latest @KennedyNation @FoxBusiness: pic.twitter.com/dgQqS5P5Co — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) November 18, 2021

Take this clip, for example. In responding to George Stephanopoulos’ question about how the Biden administration is tackling inflation, Kamala manages to make the administration look bad and piss off Americans who are fed up with the White House very obviously making inflation worse while refusing to own up to any of it:

Kamala Harris on #Bidenflation: “it's real and it's rough – groceries, the cost of groceries has gone up, the cost of gas has gone up.” pic.twitter.com/MFvRBi8Ygs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 18, 2021

Oh.

Watching their tune change rapidly has been fun. Went from gaslighting us about inflation to now groveling and acknowledging its reality. https://t.co/a83ZFL4fTQ — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) November 18, 2021

But still not acknowledging what’s causing it!

It’s really rough, we created this and well, like the border we can’t just Flip a switch. https://t.co/aASWHyBE7L pic.twitter.com/Dc6zOytDmw — Pastor Vince (@pastorvjnader1) November 18, 2021

We're drowning and Kamala's answer is to describe the water. @ComfortablySmug https://t.co/DxZDNx4sX4 — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) November 18, 2021

Has zero to do with pandemic — John Finetush (@luvdapats) November 18, 2021

How much longer are they going to blame the pandemic for their own garbage economic policies?

Of course he fall back answer is "COVID". No solutions, no ideas and no plan from this joke of an Administration. — NeVeRMoRe (@Bird_or_Devil) November 18, 2021

Kamala Harris may be a terrible VP, but one thing we can say for her is that at least she fits right into the Biden administration.

***

Related:

Border czar Kamala Harris blames the border crisis she and President Biden created on the Trump administration

Recommended Twitchy Video