Vice President Kamala Harris sat down for an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, telling the former Clinton adviser that she totally doesn’t feel “missed or underused”:

And she blamed the massive surge of illegal immigrants at the border on the Trump administration, telling George “We can’t just flip a switch and make it better”:

So, the switch Biden/Harris flipped when they took office can’t be undone? What?

*THEY* did this:

FWIW, not Texas Dem Rep. Henry Cuellar isn’t buying that spin:

She also claims she and the president have started talking about 2024 yet:

Yeah, right.

***

Tags: Kamala Harris

