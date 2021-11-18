Vice President Kamala Harris sat down for an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, telling the former Clinton adviser that she totally doesn’t feel “missed or underused”:
ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on reports VP Kamala Harris’ allies say she is underutilized in her role: “So you don’t feel misused or underused?”
Harris: “No, I don’t.” pic.twitter.com/YmbxJEaJbQ
— The Recount (@therecount) November 18, 2021
And she blamed the massive surge of illegal immigrants at the border on the Trump administration, telling George “We can’t just flip a switch and make it better”:
VP Kamala Harris on surge in illegal border crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border:
“We can’t just flip a switch and make it better … we inherited an immigration system that is deeply broken.” pic.twitter.com/klmUygu73J
— The Recount (@therecount) November 18, 2021
So, the switch Biden/Harris flipped when they took office can’t be undone? What?
Biden and Harris flipped a switch and made it worse. Not only did they encourage people to come, they ended remain in Mexico, which set this current crush in motion. https://t.co/oOf16pjiFE
— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) November 18, 2021
*THEY* did this:
“We can’t just flip a switch and make it better” – Kamala Harris
“Biden and Harris flipped a switch and made it way worse” – the reality at the border https://t.co/ESSUb6qK7I
— Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) November 18, 2021
FWIW, not Texas Dem Rep. Henry Cuellar isn’t buying that spin:
Texas Democrat urges White House to replace Vice Prez Kamala Harris as 'border czar' https://t.co/fufSMCNE5a
— Republic (@republic) November 18, 2021
She also claims she and the president have started talking about 2024 yet:
“Absolutely not.” — @VP Kamala Harris to ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on whether she and President Biden have started discussing plans to run for re-election. She says they’re focused on the job right now. pic.twitter.com/4mvd3TmVH1
— The Recount (@therecount) November 18, 2021
Yeah, right.
