Vice President Kamala Harris sat down for an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, telling the former Clinton adviser that she totally doesn’t feel “missed or underused”:

ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on reports VP Kamala Harris’ allies say she is underutilized in her role: “So you don’t feel misused or underused?” Harris: “No, I don’t.” pic.twitter.com/YmbxJEaJbQ — The Recount (@therecount) November 18, 2021

And she blamed the massive surge of illegal immigrants at the border on the Trump administration, telling George “We can’t just flip a switch and make it better”:

VP Kamala Harris on surge in illegal border crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border: “We can’t just flip a switch and make it better … we inherited an immigration system that is deeply broken.” pic.twitter.com/klmUygu73J — The Recount (@therecount) November 18, 2021

So, the switch Biden/Harris flipped when they took office can’t be undone? What?

Biden and Harris flipped a switch and made it worse. Not only did they encourage people to come, they ended remain in Mexico, which set this current crush in motion. https://t.co/oOf16pjiFE — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) November 18, 2021

*THEY* did this:

“We can’t just flip a switch and make it better” – Kamala Harris “Biden and Harris flipped a switch and made it way worse” – the reality at the border https://t.co/ESSUb6qK7I — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) November 18, 2021

FWIW, not Texas Dem Rep. Henry Cuellar isn’t buying that spin:

Texas Democrat urges White House to replace Vice Prez Kamala Harris as 'border czar' https://t.co/fufSMCNE5a — Republic (@republic) November 18, 2021

She also claims she and the president have started talking about 2024 yet:

“Absolutely not.” — @VP Kamala Harris to ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on whether she and President Biden have started discussing plans to run for re-election. She says they’re focused on the job right now. pic.twitter.com/4mvd3TmVH1 — The Recount (@therecount) November 18, 2021

Yeah, right.

***

