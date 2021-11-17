Media have been degrading themselves over Kyle Rittenhouse since that fateful night in Kenosha last year. But with the trial underway, they’ve only dialed up the degradation.

And that hasn’t escaped Judge Bruce Schroeder’s notice. In fact, it may very well affect future trials over which he presides:

Judge Bruce Schroeder called out the media on Wednesday, saying he’ll think twice about live broadcasting one of his trials again due to “grossly” irresponsible reporting on rulings in #KyleRittenhouse's case. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/u920Wxse5w — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) November 17, 2021

Judge states he will think long and hard before allowing live television in his courtroom again after the “frightening” and “GROSSLY IRRESPONSIBLE HANDLING” of the details of this trial BY THE MEDIA. pic.twitter.com/Fj3uW4IZ3g — suzy (@Suzy1776) November 17, 2021

The media made up their minds about Kyle Rittenhouse a long time ago. But they’ve also decided that Judge Schroeder is guilty in his own right.

And critics seem to be doing what they can to help prove Schroeder’s point:

“You hurt my feelings”. — Hank (@hammerinhankhar) November 17, 2021

Maybe if the judge wasn't so generous to the defense. He has said some pretty stupid stuff, he does not like that he is being called out on the carpet. — Colleen Carroll (@alti90) November 17, 2021

Ok Judge Schroeder, go ahead and try to blame the media for how bad you look throughout this trial What a ReTrumplican think to do 😂😂 It’s his own fault he looks so bad He’s made a joke out of our judicial system with his biases, short temper, & ignorance#KyleRittenhouse https://t.co/Nuv9eQzjWp — Annie K (@LoveK000) November 17, 2021

Lmaooooooo his bias is on full display and he’s mad. https://t.co/mNiP2He23J — Krishelle Hursh (@KrishelleMH) November 17, 2021

They’re showing me being biased towards a murderer waaaaaaaaaah 🤧 https://t.co/JSUgPKRNGP — Nikki 🦋 (@_nhlsharks) November 17, 2021

Judge Schroeder’s frustration is understandable, given the media circus leading up to and continuing during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, as well as the effects that said media circus has had on him personally:

Rittenhouse Judge Receives Hundreds Of Vile Messages: Wishing ‘Most Heinous Homicide’ On His Kids, Threatening His Own Life: Report https://t.co/kCLcJVwBRh pic.twitter.com/1oNvT6xvO4 — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 16, 2021

At the same time, though, it’s important to expose as many people as possible to the full proceedings so that they could — theoretically, at least — make up their own minds without media distortion.

Need to keep the cameras on or we won't be able to see the lies. https://t.co/pFkd0BBTK5 — The Griz (@TheGriz144) November 17, 2021

