Earlier this month, Arizona GOP Rep. Paul Gosar tweeted a disturbing and disgusting video depicting him killing Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) tweeted a photoshopped, animated video that depicts him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and swinging two swords at President Biden, prompting condemnation and calls for his Twitter account to be suspended. https://t.co/jb3UycO40x — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 8, 2021

Our readers know that there is no love lost between us and AOC, but Gosar’s actions are reprehensible and fit into a pattern of reprehensible behavior.

Whatever you think of Paul Gosar's anime video in isolation, keep in mind that he showed his true colors earlier this year when he was the only congressman who spoke at a conference hosted by a vile bigot and Holocaust denier: https://t.co/FEnaTyv9xW pic.twitter.com/8JWjcBj4OE — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) November 17, 2021

Many conservatives have vocally condemned Gosar, as have many liberals, of course. But Grabien’s Tom Elliott has noticed that some of the loudest voices calling for Gosar to be censured or booted or forced to resign haven’t always objected to violent rhetoric:

Almost everyone featured in the montage below has recently complained about Rep. Gosar's weird anime video https://t.co/zZoVFlIIpH — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 17, 2021

Take a few moments to join Elliott for a quick trip down Memory Lane:

SUERCUT! Media: Yes, violence is the answer pic.twitter.com/1juSdYtKvD — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 7, 2021

They were big fans of violence back when lefties were the ones being violent.

But Gosar is where they draw the line?

Republican Rep. Paul Gosar posted a photoshopped anime video to his Twitter and Instagram accounts showing him appearing to kill Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Joe Biden. https://t.co/1OE7O9Wmtm — CNN (@CNN) November 9, 2021

.@SykesCharlie: As Paul Gosar stokes the potential of violence, Leader McCarthy tolerates it. #reiders https://t.co/ZgKevBnUhN — The ReidOut (@thereidout) November 15, 2021

.@MaddowBlog: Rep. Paul Gosar pulled his controversial anime video, but that's done little to calm the political backlash. https://t.co/jQS0rLcJ5d — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 10, 2021

.@MaddowBlog: It took more than a week, but House Minority Leader McCarthy finally commented on Rep. Gosar's latest controversy. His reaction was as underwhelming as it was overdue.https://t.co/1SKi2XWtar — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 17, 2021

"He's a joke," says Rep. @RubenGallego on Rep. Paul Gosar. “If he was in the private sector, he would have been fired by now—when you threaten violence upon one of your coworkers.” pic.twitter.com/lklC0EdjY7 — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) November 16, 2021

Speaker Pelosi on Paul Gosar: "He made threats and suggestions about harming a member of Congress. That is, in itself, not only an endangerment of that member of Congress but an insult to the House of Representatives. We cannot have members joking about murdering each other." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 17, 2021

There should absolutely be repercussions for Paul Gosar’s actions. But calls for Gosar to be condemned for violent rhetoric would ring a lot less hollow if they weren’t coming from people who had spent so much time justifying and encouraging actual leftist violence.

