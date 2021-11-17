Earlier this month, Arizona GOP Rep. Paul Gosar tweeted a disturbing and disgusting video depicting him killing Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Our readers know that there is no love lost between us and AOC, but Gosar’s actions are reprehensible and fit into a pattern of reprehensible behavior.

Many conservatives have vocally condemned Gosar, as have many liberals, of course. But Grabien’s Tom Elliott has noticed that some of the loudest voices calling for Gosar to be censured or booted or forced to resign haven’t always objected to violent rhetoric:

Take a few moments to join Elliott for a quick trip down Memory Lane:

They were big fans of violence back when lefties were the ones being violent.

But Gosar is where they draw the line?

There should absolutely be repercussions for Paul Gosar’s actions. But calls for Gosar to be condemned for violent rhetoric would ring a lot less hollow if they weren’t coming from people who had spent so much time justifying and encouraging actual leftist violence.

