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Since We ALREADY Know About Swalwell, NOW POLITICO Can Share Deep-Dive They Could've Run 7 Years Ago

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:00 AM on April 19, 2026
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

From what we understand, POLITICO had the goods on Eric Swalwell clear back in 2019, but then decided (for whatever reason) to drop the story when he dropped out of the Democratic Presidential Primary.

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Now, you'd think a news outlet would want to expose a predator like Swalwell REGARDLESS of whether or not he's running for president but ... apparently not.

That D next to his name was pretty convenient for ol' Swawell, just sayin'.

And of course, now that we all KNOW something has been going on, they're willing to do their deep dive.

Yeah, we made the same face:

Chock-full.

And they sat on it.

Again, they knew this and didn't expose him?

Huh.

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Think of the number of people they could have saved if they hadn't sat on this.

Yeah, he's a bad guy. We know.

So ... he lied.

Shocker.

OH, AND PS, sounds like the guy was a total skeezer and predator. 

And again, did they know? When did they know? How long did they really sit on this?

Ahem.

Convenient indeed.

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Seems that way.

Ahem, again.

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CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC SWALWELL MEDIA BIAS POLITICO

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