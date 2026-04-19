Since We ALREADY Know About Swalwell, NOW POLITICO Can Share Deep-Dive They Could've Run 7 Years Ago

From what we understand, POLITICO had the goods on Eric Swalwell clear back in 2019, but then decided (for whatever reason) to drop the story when he dropped out of the Democratic Presidential Primary.

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Now, you'd think a news outlet would want to expose a predator like Swalwell REGARDLESS of whether or not he's running for president but ... apparently not.

That D next to his name was pretty convenient for ol' Swawell, just sayin'.

And of course, now that we all KNOW something has been going on, they're willing to do their deep dive.

Yeah, we made the same face:

NEW: Our deep-dive @POLITICOMag story on Eric Swalwell’s rise and fall. It’s chock-full of newsy anecdotes about his time in politics from his staff’s reckless driving to allegations of unethical gifts. (W/ @melmason, @JeremyBWhite and @riley_rogerson) https://t.co/XOvc5ZRN6o — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) April 18, 2026

Chock-full.

And they sat on it.

As an ascendant Democratic House member, he would push his staff to drive so dangerously that one former congressional aide said she racked up numerous tickets for speeding or running red lights and was once chewed out by Capitol Police after an especially reckless maneuver. — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) April 18, 2026

Again, they knew this and didn't expose him?

Huh.

His appetite for media exposure was insatiable. Staffers became experts in finding places where he could film hits: mobile studios, hotels, airports, even a local bookstore in his district. His motto for his staff working to get him on television was “ABP: Always Be Pitching.” — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) April 18, 2026

Think of the number of people they could have saved if they hadn't sat on this.

Some former staffers said they had ethical concerns about his office. He would have aides in his congressional office package gifts paid for by his campaign to send to supporters — a potential violation of rules forbidding official resources being used for political activity. — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) April 18, 2026

Yeah, he's a bad guy. We know.

After Joe Biden won in 2020, Swalwell fixed his sights on leading the CIA, and a staffer prepared a memo for him on the biographies of previous leaders of the agency. The unspoken subtext of the nine-page report was that Swalwell held little of those qualifications. — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) April 18, 2026

So ... he lied.

Shocker.

OH, AND PS, sounds like the guy was a total skeezer and predator.

And again, did they know? When did they know? How long did they really sit on this?

You and reporters protected him while knowing about his misconduct. This is your fault. — Beautyinnis 🇺🇸 (@beautyinnis) April 18, 2026

Ahem.

Convenient timing of the coverage. He’s been slimy for years. — Daniel (@Sinclair_D_F) April 18, 2026

Convenient indeed.

wow, so those anecdotes are individually newsy and were just lying around all this time, huh — David Hines (@hradzka) April 18, 2026

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Seems that way.

Now you tell us. Are you holding bag on any others?? Sheldon, perhaps? — Paul Diczok (@PDiczok) April 18, 2026

Ahem, again.

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