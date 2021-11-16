Democrat Michelle Wu was recently elected Mayor of Boston, becoming the first woman and first person of color to win that office. But apparently that just doesn’t cut it for some people.

NPR reports:

Michelle Wu, an Asian American, is the first woman and first person of color elected to lead the city. While many are hailing it as a turning point, others see it as more of a disappointment that the three Black candidates couldn't even come close. https://t.co/LgcnaFHnFr — NPR (@NPR) November 16, 2021

More from NPR:

“I mean the data speaks for itself, and it’s troubling,” says former Massachusetts State Rep. Marie St. Fleur. Especially, she says, for a city still straining under a longtime reputation as racist. [Twitchy editor’s note: Maybe Boston’s reputation as racist is deserved if so many Bostonians are angry that Michelle Wu isn’t nonwhite enough to be mayor.] “For those of us born or raised in Boston, and who lived through some of the darker days, the fact that we blinked at this moment is sadness,” she says. “At what point in the city of Boston will we be able to vote — and I’m going to be very clear here — for a Black person in that corner office?” To be sure, there were other factors, and fault, at play in the way the race turned out. “We can only play race card for so many occasions,” asserts Rev. Eugene Rivers, a longtime Black community leader. “I mean Black leadership failed to produce success even with an incumbent. We failed. Now that’s not on white people.”

Well, for once, white people are off the hook. We guess. Should we be blaming Asian people instead? Inauthentically black people?

What even is this, NPR? The fact that someone wrote this story is bad enough … but you guys actually published it?

Take it away, Siraj Hashmi:

Our thoughts exactly.

so wrong person of color…???? https://t.co/IpK0uKUSjW — Charles (@repub9989) November 16, 2021

You know what, NPR? Even if “others see it as more of a disappointment that the three Black candidates couldn’t even come close,” you don’t have to give those race-obsessed trolls any oxygen.

Unless, of course, you yourselves are race-obsessed trolls. Which seems pretty likely, to be honest.

This seems like a good place to put a screenshot:

Not that NPR is capable of enough shame to delete it, but we legit can’t stop gawking at this train wreck.

Curious how many times "Whats the racial angle on this?" is spoken in media news outlet pitch meetings or written in slack channels on a daily basis. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 16, 2021

Too many times to count, we reckon.

Ah, the intersectional circular firing squad… https://t.co/leDAYBEN4d — PEG (@pegobry) November 16, 2021

Must…have….conflict….to make story interesting….oh good, found some. — Curt Naus (@CurtNaus) November 16, 2021

Oh boy…It’s a win for diversity, but not the kind of diversity we wanted to see. https://t.co/KdhhSPVbR1 — Seth (@dcseth) November 16, 2021

We want diversity. Well, racial minorities. Well, certain racial minorities. Well, certain racial minorities who agree with us. We want standard ideologues we can accuse you of being racist for opposing. https://t.co/9QjgLarRl5 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) November 16, 2021

Everyone can see what you’re doing here, and it’s reprehensible. — Boba Cyclist 정 (@Tellythecairn) November 16, 2021

Wow, NPR. Very disappointed. Thought you were better than this. — AHLautz (@AHLautz) November 16, 2021

Nope. They weren’t.

There is no limiting principle here. Nothing will ever be good enough for these people that judge others almost exclusively by their race and gender. https://t.co/ZDtgQvG3PN — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 16, 2021

Racists thrive on racism. And NPR evidently thrives on racists.

Using their logic, doesn't this pit one group against another, thus encouraging resentment and violence?#EndAsianHate https://t.co/Y0IAuklX4h — Cranky "White Supremacist Ringtone" Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) November 16, 2021

Almost as if that’s the goal.

