Based on how Election Day 2021 went in Virginia and how polling for the Biden administration is looking, Democrats could be in very serious trouble as they head into 2022.

No worries, though! They’ve got a plan. And it’s absolutely foolproof:

NEW: Democratic strategists plan to get aggressive on critical race theory, saying Republicans are putting 'politicians in charge of the classroom and white supremacists in charge of the curriculum ($) by @ngaudiano @thisisinsider https://t.co/kjrx1M54R7 — Darren Samuelsohn (@dsamuelsohn) November 16, 2021

Sounds promising, doesn’t it?

Solid plan. Can't see any holes. https://t.co/6SniRmDdOC — Karol Markowicz (@karol) November 16, 2021

Hey, the writing is top-notch, for sure. But the idea that Democrats can win by quintupling down on Critical Race Theory is downright fantastic.

And our bodies are ready.

Lol yes please run with this. https://t.co/j7YkUcxdY3 — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 16, 2021

Oh, this sounds like a winning strategy. 🙄 https://t.co/GO9vJbMnK0 — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) November 16, 2021

100% agree. Pedal to the metal. — NavyTim (@ChiefNavyTim) November 16, 2021

This worked out great last time. https://t.co/eW44pInhax — John 'pro-norms' Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) November 16, 2021

Last time?

Excellent idea. Real CRT has never been tried. Hit the gas baby! — Only in Pictures (@delanonoco) November 16, 2021

That’s right. It’s never been tried. CRT advocates just weren’t doing it right before.

“I’ve got a great idea.” “What’s that?” “Let’s call the parents racist again.” “Brilliant!” — Codename Dutchess (@Jimmy_Stick) November 16, 2021

🎶 They learned nooootttthhhhiiinnnggg 🎶 https://t.co/b4Cv0Y6Fsj — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 16, 2021

Hey, that’s not fair. You’re making a very big assumption.

You’re assuming that they ever had their minds to begin with.

Please run with this. I hope Dems make this central to their entire 2022 campaign. I’m sure the parents concerned about this topic will really appreciate being called white supremacists. https://t.co/j7YkUcxdY3 — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 16, 2021

This shows you what they mean when Democrats say "white supremacists." They mean "parents." https://t.co/M549zmPjar — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) November 16, 2021

That’s exactly what they mean.

But by all means, they should press forward with it.

Dear Democrats,

Thank you.

Sincerely,

Every Republican in America. https://t.co/gKej0zB8gI — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) November 16, 2021

Recommended Twitchy Video