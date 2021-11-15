Tulsi Gabbard holds some questionable positions. Her relative softness on Syria, for one.

But she’s also been quite consistent when it comes to calling out the Left for baseless smears against those with whom they disagree. And we do respect her for that.

Here she is pushing back against the popular liberal narrative that Kyle Rittenhouse is a white supremacist domestic terrorist and that anyone who doesn’t agree is a white supremacist domestic terrorist apologist or enabler:

Anyone who disagrees with pro-antifa MSM bias on #Rittenhouse trial is smeared as a white supremacist terrorist. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/D8bQjTJcwv — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) November 15, 2021

As one might expect, the lefties about whom Tulsi Gabbard is speaking are not happy with her right now:

Girl shut up https://t.co/t2LAy9K1ZL — councilwoman hicks 🏳️‍🌈 (@bjamar_) November 15, 2021

man whats next tulsi you gonna don some clan robes? https://t.co/H1xnPLmyNn — hydrated himbo (@ROQHRDGEOLOGIST) November 15, 2021

*Klan robes.

Tulsi is now a pro fascist. https://t.co/v7MGvxp9jY — boyndgurl (@boyndgurl) November 15, 2021

Anyone who breaks a promise is a traitor.. you promised a lot of things but got sold out to Trump and his fat cronies. F you Tulsi. https://t.co/hpvi3FnYJy — A friggin turkey 🦃🦃 (@Ryan81934004) November 15, 2021

Not sure what the Rittenhouse case has to do with foreign policy, but whatevs.

