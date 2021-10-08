Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has never been afraid of not toeing the Democratic Party line.

So when she learned that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Joe Biden’s DOJ have decided to go after parents who vocally oppose public school policies that harm their children, Gabbard wasn’t afraid to speak out against the Biden administration’s blatant intimidation tactics:

Despicable. Un-American. This is the only way to describe efforts by Attorney General Garland to intimidate the American people into silence and compliance. If we passively accept this flagrant abuse of power, our country will descend further into a police state. pic.twitter.com/cSnWaF4DMS — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) October 8, 2021

She’s not wrong, you know.

