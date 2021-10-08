Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has never been afraid of not toeing the Democratic Party line.

So when she learned that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Joe Biden’s DOJ have decided to go after parents who vocally oppose public school policies that harm their children, Gabbard wasn’t afraid to speak out against the Biden administration’s blatant intimidation tactics:

She’s not wrong, you know.

Trending

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: childrencomplianceDoJdomestic terrorismeducationFBIFirst AmendmentJustice DepartmentkidsMerrick Garlandparentspolice stateschoolsTulsi Gabbard