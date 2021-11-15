A recent CNN piece on Kamala Harris has the White House scrambling for the brooms.

'Harris is struggling with a rocky relationship with some parts of the White House, while long-time supporters feel abandoned and see no coherent public sense of what she's done or been trying to do as vice president.' From @CNN https://t.co/8CiQo8pApE — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 14, 2021

But it’s not just the White House who’s scrambling. Kamala Harris’ loyal fans are panicking, too. Once outlets like CNN start reporting that cracks are starting to form, you know it’s gotten pretty bad.

So the pushback against it has to be extra-hard. That’s where author and Resistance cheerleader Don Winslow comes in:

The written hit piece on @CNN today on @VP Kamala Harris – sent to millions – was racist and misogynistic and if you allow it to go unchecked you are failing her, President Biden and this country at a time when Trump and Republicans are trying to burn this country to the ground. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) November 15, 2021

Talk about an intense take. And white-hot, to boot!

Dems have the House, Senate and Oval Office, but… Bad Orange Man. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/4fWE9rOYPG — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) November 15, 2021

That Donald Trump really gets around, doesn’t he? And seeing as he’s the ultimate racist misogynist, he belongs in Winslow’s tweet about the racist misogyny inherent in viewing Kamala Harris through a critical lense.

Good morning. 🚨🚨 👇 CNN has launched a viciously "racist and misogynistic" attack on our Vice President, according to @DonWinslow, and if you do not denounce CNN's bigotry, it means that you are personally failing your solemn duty to our leaders. https://t.co/60jvAShqcV — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 15, 2021

Winslow’s tweet has some serious “Not a Cult” vibes.

Here is CNN's deeply bigoted, racist and misogynistic assault on Madam Vice President. I personally think Harris should be proud — it's not easy to fall to 28% approval ratings after only 9 months as VP with adoring press coverage — but she managed!💪https://t.co/axGWozWf60 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 15, 2021

What Glenn Greenwald is trying to say is that this isn’t happening because Kamala Harris is a woman of color. This isn’t happening because she’s a woman.

This is happening because she sucks and is fulfilling her destiny as Biden administration fall guy.

Please explain what about it is racist and what about it is misogynistic. How would you write the same criticisms without being racist or misogynistic? https://t.co/TuS3NEja9L — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) November 15, 2021

The mind of a modern liberal maxes out after reaching its first idea: racism https://t.co/gsThTP4ZHJ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 15, 2021

Please spell out clearly exactly how the CNN piece was “racist” and “misogynistic.” Those are serious accusations that need to be substantiated. https://t.co/10It5eQdiz — Thomas Chatterton Williams (@thomaschattwill) November 15, 2021

You can’t just say that any press that doesn’t paint her in a positive light is racist/misogynistic and keep it moving like that. — Thomas Chatterton Williams (@thomaschattwill) November 15, 2021

The impulse to try to protect Kamala Harris by deeming all criticism of her either sexist or racist is going to set her up for spectacular failure. Slow-motion own goal unfolding. — Thomas Chatterton Williams (@thomaschattwill) November 15, 2021

I hope the aides who attribute her approval ratings issues to racism and sexism are watching this. Her biggest stumbles (going back years) have always come from simple questions she should have easy answers to. https://t.co/UeZqwA051b — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 15, 2021

This is what we call trying to “work the refs.” Don here is one of the worst offenders of bad faith liberal twitter. He won’t specify what he finds “racist and misogynistic” because it’s not. He just wants to make it toxic for anyone to report negatively about Democrats. pic.twitter.com/hqLAJmLGzV — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 15, 2021

Kamala Harris’ palace guard are nothing if not hopelessly devoted to protecting their precious. Even though she has done nothing to deserve their devotion.

Hope she sees this. Just kidding. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 15, 2021

When Kamala Harris’ political career is dead and buried, at least she can count on Don Winslow to tend to the grave.

