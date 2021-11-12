St. Jude is a fantastic charity that has fought tirelessly and relentlessly in the war on pediatric cancer.

And it’s high time that someone take ’em down a peg or two.

That’s where ProPublica comes in.

Look out, St. Jude. ProPublica has their eyes on you.

Get ’em, ProPublica! You get ’em real good!

“The dark side.”

You know what’s even more incredible? That ProPublica would run with something like this.

CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski — who has devoted a great deal of time and energy to raising awareness of pediatric cancer and raising money for pediatric cancer research following his late daughter Francesca’s own cancer diagnosis — understandably takes issue with ProPublica’s article:

 

St. Jude isn’t perfect. No organization is. But if you’re looking for an organization devoted to fighting for sick children and their families, you can’t do much better than St. Jude.

ProPublica had nothing better to do with their time? No more important journalism?

Maybe it’s time to shut up now, ProPublica.

