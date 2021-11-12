Kellyanne Conway recently called out the Lincoln Project for their stupid, stupid tiki torch stunt intended to derail Glenn Youngkin’s gubernatorial campaign. Well, she singled out Steve Schmidt in particular:

Lincoln Project co-founder: Stunt at Youngkin event 'recklessly stupid' after Charlottesville officials denounce them for political cosplay & "prank that inflicted real emotional pain on innocent people here" He took the millions; can't take the heat. https://t.co/4VgEnABF5P — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) November 11, 2021

Needless to say, Schmidt was pretty disgusted:

I’ve only met your husband once and was only on one ten minute call with him during the entirety of the Lincoln Project. I was delighted when he left the organization in August because frankly, the Conway Show made my skin crawl. I directed the strategy of @ProjectLincoln https://t.co/Me1SbYHEPu — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) November 12, 2021

and we both know how much damage that did to Trump. I had no involvement in the day to day operations, management, logistics, ect of the organization. In fact, during the time of my day to day strategic involvement with the @ProjectLincoln I only ever gave one direct order to — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) November 12, 2021

the staff. Do you know what it was? No? I’ll tell you. I said if “I catch anyone following your daughter on Social Media or worse making any comments about her, they would be fired on the spot.” I did that to protect an abused kid, a kid abused by you. At least someone in the — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) November 12, 2021

Lincoln Project was looking out for her. Thought you should know. Oh, by the way, I do suppose I owe you thanks for creating one of the greatest laugh out loud moments for me during the entire pandemic. It was the great moment when you and George briefly reunited together for — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) November 12, 2021

the cause of attacking @ProjectLincoln, immediately before your daughters American Idol debut. A truly remarkable American moment. Lastly, I hope you live a long and healthy life and maybe over the years a kernel of conscience and patriotism takes root in you. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) November 12, 2021

I’ve always thought if it could happen to a lonely Grinch looking down on Whoville it can happen to you. It probably won’t but anything is possible in America, even for one of her most appalling liars and dividers. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) November 12, 2021

OK, Steve. Whatever you say.

HAHAHA He also only knew George Conway on the phone. This guy is amazingly predictable. https://t.co/TxSe2j2B12 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 12, 2021

George Conway creeped him out but harboring a pedophile didn’t. https://t.co/WW24WZSZB9 — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) November 12, 2021

George Conway made your skin crawl, but you were fine for years with John Weaver? GTFOH. https://t.co/pHregM41nU — kaitlin, young uterus person (@thefactualprep) November 12, 2021

If only Steve had got the f*ck out of there sooner, he might have avoided this short-but-sweet drubbing from Glenn Greenwald:

The Lincoln Project people are the worst scumbags in all of politics and if you still doubt that, read this sickening thread where Steve Schmidt uses KellyAnne Conway's daughter as a prop, all because George Conway criticized their Virginia scam. They are the lowest of the low: https://t.co/kW5p75XOWy — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 12, 2021

It makes absolute sense that the Lincoln Project scumbags became (and still are) MSNBC/CNN stars and got rich because #Resistance liberals and liberal billionaires transferred huge amounts of cash to them, because they are pure representations of what Trump-era liberalism became. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 12, 2021

Steve Schmidt is here to say that the Lincoln Project was trying to protect George and KellyAnne Conway's kids. As a parent, I can say with a good deal of conviction that there are few things more disturbing than hearing the Lincoln Project say they're here to protect your kids. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 12, 2021

That’s it. That’s all that needs to be said.

