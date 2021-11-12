Kellyanne Conway recently called out the Lincoln Project for their stupid, stupid tiki torch stunt intended to derail Glenn Youngkin’s gubernatorial campaign. Well, she singled out Steve Schmidt in particular:

Needless to say, Schmidt was pretty disgusted:

Trending

OK, Steve. Whatever you say.

If only Steve had got the f*ck out of there sooner, he might have avoided this short-but-sweet drubbing from Glenn Greenwald:

That’s it. That’s all that needs to be said.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: American IdolClaudia ConwayGeorge ConwayGlenn GreenwaldGlenn YoungkinKellyanne ConwayLincoln ProjectSteve Schmidt

Recommended Twitchy Video