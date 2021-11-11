Yesterday, CNN published a profound opinion piece by Uyghur dissident Nury Turkel:

Turkel’s piece is definitely worth your time.

Trending

It was good for CNN to publish it.

Less good was for CNN to publish this editor’s note at the end of Turkel’s piece:

GOP Sen. Ted Cruz is rightfully disgusted:

No, Lynne. It’s called parroting CCP propaganda. And Cruz is right to call CNN out.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CCPChinaChinese propagandaCNNconcentration campsforced sterilizationlabor campsNury TurkelpropagandaTed CruzUgyhur

Recommended Twitchy Video