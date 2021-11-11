Yesterday, CNN published a profound opinion piece by Uyghur dissident Nury Turkel:

"I was born in a Chinese 'reeducation camp.' I'm watching history repeat itself." "the world's leading democracies must pursue a bolder strategy" — @nuryturkel, UHRP Board Chair and @USCIRF Vice-chair, for @CNN

https://t.co/3vxPzjAv7U — Uyghur Human Rights Project (@UyghurProject) November 9, 2021

Turkel’s piece is definitely worth your time.

Wow. Good for CNN to publish this. https://t.co/EhCXgmfeCF — Barrett Wilson (@BarrettWilson6) November 10, 2021

It was good for CNN to publish it.

Less good was for CNN to publish this editor’s note at the end of Turkel’s piece:

GOP Sen. Ted Cruz is rightfully disgusted:

CNN editors, who have 0 hesitation about publishing trash allegations against anyone they perceive as not leftwing enough, took an article by a Uyghur-American advocate exposing China's ongoing genocide & added an "Editor's Note" pushing CCP propaganda. https://t.co/6LyByQRmeX pic.twitter.com/7RWXoFJ7vA — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 10, 2021

No, Lynne. It’s called parroting CCP propaganda. And Cruz is right to call CNN out.

This is weird. And wrong. CNN goes out of its way to defend the indefensible in China. https://t.co/CVavhcPjpT — Terry Moran 🇺🇸 (@TerryMoran) November 11, 2021

And here we all assumed the "C" in @CNN was "Cable." https://t.co/zjRJRL6OR9 — Jane Eagle (@WhoisJaneGalt) November 11, 2021

Recommended Twitchy Video