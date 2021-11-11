Progressive writer John Nichols has been thinking a lot about Kyle Rittenhouse, and there’s something he jut can’t wrap his brain around:

After Kyle Rittenhouse’s testimony, I am no closer to understanding how exactly an assault rifle fit into his plan to provide medical aid in Kenosha. — John Nichols (@NicholsUprising) November 11, 2021

It’s definitely a head-scratcher, that’s for sure.

If I was injured I would not ask for nor accept, medical aid from a kid carrying an assault rifle, especially in a peaceful environment. https://t.co/9OOv2otuE9 — nancy horne (@nancyhorne) November 11, 2021

*Mostly peaceful environment. But otherwise you nailed it, Nancy. Nailed it just like John.

I can't, for the life of me, figure it out either. https://t.co/DnyZfEH99d pic.twitter.com/bUlwkRijKT — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 11, 2021

Maybe if we all think about it really hard, we can figure it out.

Did you not see the people who attacked him? https://t.co/vbvo31BsLL — RBe (@RBPundit) November 11, 2021

Yeah, come to think of it, those rioters were a bit on the violent side.

It saved his life when rioters attacked him. https://t.co/jjNf0JqNWr — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 11, 2021

The city was on fire, and when you enter a city full of rioters who are out to “burn it down” an assault rifle is what you probably want to have on you if you are not planning to join the mob. https://t.co/LaR90W1yY3 pic.twitter.com/kGe4fS0L7o — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 11, 2021

It’s hard to provide aid when rioters are trying to kill you. https://t.co/ty0PsHFOA4 — Nick (@Nickster0188) November 11, 2021

You know, we’re starting to think that it’s actually not a mystery at all as to why Kyle Rittenhouse would’ve had a rifle with him.

It handled the

Not getting killed by a violent mob

Part of the plan

&

Actually worked quite well https://t.co/cIqlw15kBY — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) November 11, 2021

So, his plan was loosely focused around not dying. Glad I could help clear that up. https://t.co/h45aSHw5nl — John 'pro-norms' Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) November 11, 2021

Seems pretty straightforward, really.

I mean… their argument seems to be that it's only natural that people would attack someone with a rifle. Are these people insane? — RBe (@RBPundit) November 11, 2021

Yes.

What was Gaige Grosskreutz's plan, and how did a handgun fit into it? — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 11, 2021

After Gaige Grosskreutz's testimony, I am no closer to understanding how exactly a handgun fit into his plan to reform the police in Kenosha.https://t.co/jjNf0JqNWr — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 11, 2021

What was convicted child molester Joseph Rosenbaum's plan, and how did threatening to kill people and then chasing them around a parking lot fit into it?https://t.co/jjNf0JqNWr — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 11, 2021

We’ll let John Nichols mull over those questions for a while.

In the meantime, for anyone else out there who, like John, is confused about all this:

Trial is about self-defense. The only way the below is pertinent is if Rittenhouse had shot someone in cold blood and no one credible is asserting that. And would it be different if it was a handgun and not a rifle? (I believe a handgun would be illegal, yes?) https://t.co/PELFMvX1vI — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) November 11, 2021

Because that has nothing to do with the case. I'm guessing you get all your news from CNN. You may want to change that. https://t.co/0reTFGLYgo — Los Ingobernables De Brodigan (@brodigan) November 11, 2021

Good advice.

One could make the very convincing argument that Kyle Rittenhouse never should have been there in the first place. But he was there. And Kenosha was on fire. And violent rioters were roaming the streets.

And Kyle Rittenhouse had a right to defend himself.

