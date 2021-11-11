Progressive writer John Nichols has been thinking a lot about Kyle Rittenhouse, and there’s something he jut can’t wrap his brain around:

It’s definitely a head-scratcher, that’s for sure.

*Mostly peaceful environment. But otherwise you nailed it, Nancy. Nailed it just like John.

Maybe if we all think about it really hard, we can figure it out.

Yeah, come to think of it, those rioters were a bit on the violent side.

You know, we’re starting to think that it’s actually not a mystery at all as to why Kyle Rittenhouse would’ve had a rifle with him.

Seems pretty straightforward, really.

Yes.

We’ll let John Nichols mull over those questions for a while.

In the meantime, for anyone else out there who, like John, is confused about all this:

Good advice.

One could make the very convincing argument that Kyle Rittenhouse never should have been there in the first place. But he was there. And Kenosha was on fire. And violent rioters were roaming the streets.

And Kyle Rittenhouse had a right to defend himself.

