The Biden administration is very, very excited about their vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees. But where it gets tricky is enforcement of regulations. With so many businesses out there, how’s the government supposed to keep tabs on all the employers who might not be enforcing the mandate?

Well, that’s where John and Jane Q. Public come in. Uncle Sam wants *you* to be his eyes and ears:

Whistleblowers to play key role in enforcing Biden vaccine rule https://t.co/eUqGaTaVSX — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 10, 2021

More from CBS News and the AP:

To enforce President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 vaccine regulation, the Labor Department is going to need a lot of help. Yet its Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) doesn’t have nearly enough workplace safety inspectors to do the job. The 490-page regulation will cover American businesses with at least 100 workers, or about 84 million employees in all. So the government will rely upon a corps of informers to identify violations of the order: Employees who will presumably be concerned enough to turn in their own employers if their co-workers go unvaccinated or fail to undergo weekly tests to show they’re virus-free. What’s not known is just how many employees will be willing to accept some risk to themselves — or their job security — for blowing the whistle on their own employers. Without them, though, experts say the government would find it harder to achieve its goal of requiring tens of millions of workers at large businesses to be fully vaccinated by January 4 or be tested weekly and wear a mask on the job.

Biden administration encourages Americans to spy on each other. https://t.co/bL10OJRWVj — Kevin Shipp (@Kevin_Shipp) November 10, 2021

"So the government will rely upon a corps of informers to identify violations of the order…" So, this should go well. https://t.co/b990IegfSW — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) November 10, 2021

cool, next time someone calls me a narc for being lame, I can say "nah, man, I'm a whistleblower," lolhttps://t.co/nkIuJtVhND — Bihl (@Bill_IA_m) November 10, 2021

Biden weaponizing an army of Karens. https://t.co/UWXayKrOqW — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) November 9, 2021

This is not the definition of a whistleblower, this is the definition of a rat. A true whistleblower speaks truth to power, the little guy speaks up. Whistleblowers to play key role in enforcing vaccine mandate https://t.co/32zYrW1z23 — Corn Pop's Gun Moll (@jeannebodine) November 10, 2021

The great uniter is at it againhttps://t.co/LwlW2mLPHI pic.twitter.com/9bMvEvuh8g — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 10, 2021

