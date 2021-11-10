The Biden administration is very, very excited about their vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees. But where it gets tricky is enforcement of regulations. With so many businesses out there, how’s the government supposed to keep tabs on all the employers who might not be enforcing the mandate?

Well, that’s where John and Jane Q. Public come in. Uncle Sam wants *you* to be his eyes and ears:

More from CBS News and the AP:

To enforce President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 vaccine regulation, the Labor Department is going to need a lot of help. Yet its Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) doesn’t have nearly enough workplace safety inspectors to do the job.

The 490-page regulation will cover American businesses with at least 100 workers, or about 84 million employees in all. So the government will rely upon a corps of informers to identify violations of the order: Employees who will presumably be concerned enough to turn in their own employers if their co-workers go unvaccinated or fail to undergo weekly tests to show they’re virus-free.

What’s not known is just how many employees will be willing to accept some risk to themselves — or their job security — for blowing the whistle on their own employers. Without them, though, experts say the government would find it harder to achieve its goal of requiring tens of millions of workers at large businesses to be fully vaccinated by January 4 or be tested weekly and wear a mask on the job.

Joe Biden can’t do this without the Civilian Snitch Corps. Won’t you please sign up?

