The prosecution in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial is doing a bang-up job. Really. Just top-notch work:

Binger: You've played video games like Call of Duty where you shoot people. Rittenhouse: It's a video game. It's not real life. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 10, 2021

It’s not real life? That probably comes as a huge shock to Thomas Binger, who’s obviously extremely hip and with-it.

Prosecution now suggesting Kyle's occasional playing of Call of Duty means he had become accustomed to randomly shooting people. Unbelievable this is permitted. — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) November 10, 2021

Watch:

The prosecution questions Rittenhouse's choosing of an AR-15 because "it resembled the types of weapons that are used in first person shooter video games," in which gamers "pretty much shoot anyone who comes at you." R: "I don't really understand the meaning of your question." pic.twitter.com/07iyKSrfyc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 10, 2021

Oooooof.

Just an incredible clip. https://t.co/xxtx7TGc6Y — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 10, 2021

Or it would be incredible … if we hadn’t already seen what the prosecution thinks is brilliant strategy.

Jesus. Rittenhouse is making the prosecutor look like an idiot with this video game line of questioning. #RittenhouseTrial — Eric H. (@ericinva) November 10, 2021

Technically, Rittenhouse is helping Binger look like an idiot. Binger’s doing the heaviest lifting on his own.

"It resembles the weapons that are used in first-person shooter video games, right?" "When you hung out with Dominic you sometimes played Call of Duty… right?" Here we go. Blaming video games. — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) November 10, 2021

Video games caused Rittenhouse to shoot Antifa — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) November 10, 2021

That’s Binger’s story, and he’s stickin’ to it!

Call of Duty: KENOSHA? https://t.co/gPGZcq0DWV — Ghost Gunner Lizzy (@StarChamberMaid) November 10, 2021

Damn kids and their vidya games.

Just imagine arguing that another shooter was guilty because they listened to violent rap music. Same idiotic rationale. https://t.co/s1JecpGRAm — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 10, 2021

Did Kyle Rittenhouse also listen to violent rap music? Because that would be a game changer.

I checked and I've said basically nothing on Rittenhouse as it's one of those things I'm happy to let a jury figure out, but holy crap is this prosecution of him looking stupid. — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) November 10, 2021

No kidding. Here’s another way to interpret Binger’s video game line of questioning:

The prosecutor just took as a given that those guys were coming at Rittenhouse. https://t.co/6UjXRHy2He — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 10, 2021

The prosecution was supposed to bury Kyle Rittenhouse. Instead, they’re digging their own grave.

This prosecutor is a moron. — RBe (@RBPundit) November 10, 2021

This prosecutor is really, really, REALLY BAD. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 10, 2021

This may be the most incompetent prosecution since, "Hey OJ, why don't you try on this glove?" — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) November 10, 2021

Congratulations on this remarkable achievement, Mr. Binger et al.!

