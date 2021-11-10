Supply chains wouldn’t be disrupted if people would just stop buying stuff!

And if we had affordable child care, apparently.

Let Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg explain:

There’s video here if you don’t believe Kraushaar’s tweet.

Uh-huh.

Trending

Well, if nothing else, the Biden administration is getting more creative.

That seems to be what Buttigieg is getting at.

Which puts us in the unfortunate position of having to try to process it all while knowing that the people calling all the shots are idiots.

Until spaghetti gets too expensive. Then they’ll have to settle for ice cubes.

Ah.

We can’t believe we’re saying this, but Mike Brzezinski speaks for all of us in this moment:

Right there with you, Mika.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: child careMika BrzezinskiMorning JoeMSNBCPete ButtigiegSupply Chainsupply chains

Recommended Twitchy Video