Supply chains wouldn’t be disrupted if people would just stop buying stuff!

And if we had affordable child care, apparently.

Let Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg explain:

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg repeatedly claims the shortage of affordable child care main culprit for supply chain issues and employer shortages, in interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”. — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) November 10, 2021

There’s video here if you don’t believe Kraushaar’s tweet.

"A lot of things contributing to [*the labor shortage*], one of them is childcare"https://t.co/1MAR7guUQN — Thad Crocker (@CrockerThad) November 10, 2021

Uh-huh.

South Bend, come get your mans… https://t.co/HCmuzBqV8A — Harambe Actual, Inactive Shooter (@HarambeActual) November 10, 2021

Well, if nothing else, the Biden administration is getting more creative.

The problem is affordable child care is stuck in containers at the ports. https://t.co/CNwAdQI8vs — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) November 10, 2021

Ah yes. once you drop a day care into a neighborhood, long haul truckers spring forth from it. https://t.co/YYvE3yQj3v — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) November 10, 2021

That seems to be what Buttigieg is getting at.

Which puts us in the unfortunate position of having to try to process it all while knowing that the people calling all the shots are idiots.

Just spaghetti at a wall until something sticks https://t.co/ZBe2DKMJTV — Jay (@OneFineJay) November 10, 2021

Until spaghetti gets too expensive. Then they’ll have to settle for ice cubes.

This makes zero economic sense. But it is a great way for him to pretend that it was fine for him to take two months off in the middle of a supply chain crisis for paternity leave. https://t.co/kuheKIf2SS — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 10, 2021

Ah.

Buttigieg is the guy Biden was talking about sitting next to you at a restaurant, who doesn't know anything about the supply chain. https://t.co/TxK97fOV4S — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) November 10, 2021

It’s not a great sign that the people tasked with helping alleviate the current problems seem to have zero understanding of what is causing them and so they pretend the solutions are just the policies they supported outside the context of the current environment. https://t.co/6Xotxz6Thi — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 10, 2021

We can’t believe we’re saying this, but Mike Brzezinski speaks for all of us in this moment:

THIS. This whole #mood. MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski's face when Buttigieg blames trucker shortage on child care: pic.twitter.com/JT3ztowYM3 — Christy Lewis (@Cavalewis) November 10, 2021

Right there with you, Mika.

Recommended Twitchy Video