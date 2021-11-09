The New York Post has stumbled upon a story that they seem to believe is pretty darn newsworthy:

An Illinois high school teacher who defiantly fought against the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, even at the expense of her job, has revealed she has been vaccinated all along.

Kadence Koen, a business and math teacher at Southeast High School, had defied the state’s mandate requiring teachers to provide proof of being jabbed or submit to weekly testing, the State Journal-Register reported. Instead, she chose to take unpaid leave.

“I didn’t want to have to produce a vaccination card because I don’t think that’s legal or appropriate, but if you ask me to choose between my personal beliefs and my students, my students will win,” Koen said, according to the State Journal-Register.

“My mother said that I was a round peg in a round hole (at Southeast) and I do well with kids there and that’s where I belong. I know I make a difference there,” she added. “I can’t imagine my life not teaching.”

OK, so who wants to tell the New York Post?

Evidently this Facebook post from Koen didn’t make her rationale clear enough to the Post:

Not sure what’s so confusing or hypocritical about Koen’s message. But then again, we’re not journalists.

Neither are we.

It’s easy if you try, New York Post. You can do it.

