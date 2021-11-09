Former Democratic U.S. Senator Max Cleland has passed away. He was 79.

Sad news: Former VA administrator and Georgia senator Max Cleland has died. #gapol https://t.co/C9FqehCfV3 — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) November 9, 2021

Condolences to his loved ones, and may he Rest in Peace, away from the nasty mudslinging that plagued him during his life.

Prior to serving in the Senate, Cleland was a Vietnam War hero who lost both legs and an arm in combat. And that meant absolutely nothing to Rick Wilson, who infamously stooped to gutter-level in an ad suggesting that Cleland didn’t care about protecting the U.S. from terrorist threats.

Max Cleland, who lost both arms and a leg in Vietnam, then went on to be elected a Dem Senator from Georgia, died at 79. As the NYT notes, he was defeated with one of the most grotesque ads ever, comparing him to bin Laden: produced by @TheRickWilson:https://t.co/jPzEfd0uFA — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 9, 2021

(correction: he lost both of his legs and an arm) — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 9, 2021

Here’s that ad:

Here's the infamous attack ad that @ProjectLincoln's Resistance Twitter hero @TheRickWilson put together in 2002 to go after Democratic Sen. Max Cleland, who passed away today. Cleland, a Vietnam War vet & Silver Star awardee, became a triple amputee due to a grenade explosion. pic.twitter.com/KL6J28BK6l — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) November 9, 2021

Rick Wilson has been garbage for decades. He just managed to fly under the radar for most of that time. A silver lining of the Lincoln Project’s vile antics and viciousness is that Rick Wilson has been re-exposed to the world as the human garbage he is.

So out of character for him. https://t.co/Mg648SQuwm — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 9, 2021

The @ProjectLincoln cadre have a long tail of grossness. https://t.co/iqpI305q19 — Wilson (@gunrwilson) November 9, 2021

The people you are supporting when you support @ProjectLincoln: https://t.co/7fLMjiVDFq — KG (@kgfreestate) November 9, 2021

In case you wondered about the evil nature of the Lincoln Project. https://t.co/EeWBYQO5x9 — Michael (@triadaxiom) November 9, 2021

Wonder no more.

Recommended Twitchy Video