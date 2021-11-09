Former Democratic U.S. Senator Max Cleland has passed away. He was 79.

Condolences to his loved ones, and may he Rest in Peace, away from the nasty mudslinging that plagued him during his life.

Prior to serving in the Senate, Cleland was a Vietnam War hero who lost both legs and an arm in combat. And that meant absolutely nothing to Rick Wilson, who infamously stooped to gutter-level in an ad suggesting that Cleland didn’t care about protecting the U.S. from terrorist threats.

Here’s that ad:

Rick Wilson has been garbage for decades. He just managed to fly under the radar for most of that time. A silver lining of the Lincoln Project’s vile antics and viciousness is that Rick Wilson has been re-exposed to the world as the human garbage he is.

Wonder no more.

