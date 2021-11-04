Bill Gates seems like a pretty woke guy, despite the fact that he’s a billionaire, so we’re not really surprised to find wokeness at Microsoft.

We are, however, somewhat disturbed by what’s evidently going on over there:

In addition to declaring their pronouns, bugmen are now greeting each other by stating their ethnicity and hairstyle pic.twitter.com/EvtNv0pKD0 — Lomez (@L0m3z) November 4, 2021

Introducing oneself not just by ones preferred pronouns, but also by race, gender (we’d say “sex” but we’ve been reliably informed that there’s no such thing), and hairstyle? Is … is that a thing now? Did a memo go out to society that we somehow missed? Because if so, we’d like to continue to miss it, please.

this is not a society that i wish to participate in https://t.co/UuS1cf3bKv — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) November 4, 2021

Same, Luke. Same.

Hard to believe this isn’t an MDE sketch — Lomez (@L0m3z) November 4, 2021

It’s not a sketch. It’s very, very real:

Good Lord.

well there is a real podcast featuring these real people https://t.co/1uInaffjF9 — cc (@cc_fla) November 4, 2021

At least now we know which pronouns and race and hairstyles to use when we talk about Natalia and Nic behind their backs.

Is this for blind people? Why would a blind person care what their race was? — 👌🏾 Sun God 🌞 (@captoftheyear) November 4, 2021

to know when and how to take offense, obviously. — Anti-Wax (@jewnglican) November 4, 2021

Heh.

Ostensibly doing it for the blind I'd guess. And no less lame for it. — National Philadelphia (@NationalPhilad2) November 4, 2021

Blind people don't care what you look like, and many don't know what blond even means. This is beyond stupid. — Area Man (@lheal) November 4, 2021

Blind people are just as capable as sighted people of recognizing cringe and wokeness.

As they should be. Because it’s insane.

Very woke of them, although they forgot to apologize for being white after confessing to it. https://t.co/jDxUKE1JLt — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) November 4, 2021

Maybe that’ll be in the next episode.