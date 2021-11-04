As we told you earlier, two days after Dems got their clocks cleaned, the Biden administration has decided to delay vaccine mandates until after the holiday season is over. Total coincidence, no doubt.

So the Biden administration is apparently hoping to enjoy another month or so of blissful ignorance on Americans’ part about what the administration is actually doing.

The Biden administration's Covid-19 shot-or-test mandate for U.S. businesses with 100 or more workers, is out. So too soon will be the first rush of lawsuits seeking to block it.https://t.co/O5xXkQv8cl, @OSHAReporter, @BLaw — Andrew Harris (@AndyNewsNowInDC) November 4, 2021

Good rundown of the OSHA order and potential legal vulnerabilities https://t.co/uUelBIlcEM — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) November 4, 2021

To call the order problematic would be a gross understatement. And if you want to understand why that is, Ben Shapiro’s thread would be a great place to start:

So, OSHA is promulgating this insanely authoritarian regulation on an emergency temporary basis. They're seeking to make a rule permanent. Here are the questions they are asking about when formulating a permanent rule: — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 4, 2021

1. Forcing it on employers with under 100 employees.

2. Forcing fully vaccinated people to be masked.

3. No exceptions for prior immunity.

4. Getting rid of testing as an alternative to vaccination.

5. Testing more than weekly.

6. Higher standards for masks. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 4, 2021

The Republicans MUST push Democrats in the Senate for a Congressional Review Act vote. Today. Force the Democrats to sign onto this authoritarian nonsense. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 4, 2021

Democrats need to be forced to own this, so that when it all goes to hell, they’re the ones holding the bag.

Senators must be put on the record on this OSHA tyranny. Call your Senator right now and tell them to vote for a Congressional Review Act rejection of the OSHA rule. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 4, 2021

This insanity cannot continue unchecked.

Not a shock that tyranny in the United States comes in the form of an anodyne-sounding administrative agency. https://t.co/nkkYQYuCPh — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 4, 2021

Only the beginning. Get loud. https://t.co/QhfP8biHRQ — Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) November 4, 2021

You’d better believe that Ben Shapiro and the Daily Wire are getting loud:

We will fight this authoritarian bullshit. We have already filed a federal lawsuit this morning. https://t.co/nkkYQYuCPh — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 4, 2021

More from the Daily Wire:

The Dhillon Law Group, Inc. and Alliance Defending Freedom filed the legal challenge on behalf of The Daily Wire in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit. The mandate requires all private employers of 100 or more employees to force unvaccinated employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, be subject to weekly testing, or lose their job. Attorneys for The Daily Wire will also file an emergency motion to stay the mandate. “The Daily Wire will not comply with President Biden’s tyrannical vaccine mandate, and we are suing the Biden Administration to put a stop to their gross overreach,” said Daily Wire Co-Founder and Co-CEO Jeremy Boreing. “President Biden, the federal government, social media, and the establishment media have conspired to rob Americans of their freedoms in the name of public health. They have broken faith with the American people through conflicting messaging, false information, and by suppressing data and perspectives with which they disagree.” The lawsuit alleges that the Biden Administration lacks constitutional and statutory authority to issue the employer mandate, and that the mandate failed to meet the requirements for issuing a rule taking effect immediately without the normal process of considering public comments.

This isn't about whether vaccines are good. There is no bigger fan of vaccines than I. This is about whether Americans ought to have liberty, or whether administrative tyranny ought to rule our lives. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 4, 2021

This fight on behalf of the liberty of our employees is expensive and time-consuming. We truly need your help. Please become a member at https://t.co/QrmbHmfHUD with code DONOTCOMPLY for 25% off. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 4, 2021

It’s done. @realDailyWire has officially filled our lawsuit against the Biden Administration to challenge this tyrannical vaccine mandate. Enough! We will not comply. — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) November 4, 2021

The OSHA mandate is not only morally and legally outrageous, but it threatens to wreak even more havoc on an already suffering economy.

Page 295.. @OSHA_DOL you can't even make this stuff up..

You can apply for federal assistance to cover costs BUT you have to prove you can't just raise prices…

This is the most amazing thing I have ever read..https://t.co/xzxRmiKIyS pic.twitter.com/nOLf5wYnGG — Frog Capital🌐 (@FrogNews) November 4, 2021

But wait! There’s more:

I'm told Biden vax mandate for private sector DOES NOT include carve-out for truckers. So all the biggest trucking companies in America – who already face major driver shortages – will see a % of their workforce quit. Supply chain crisis is going to get much worse – very soon. — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) November 4, 2021

More (1) A large percentage of truckers are not vaxxed. The very nature of the job is iconoclastic: they spend most of the day alone in the cab of a truck, having very little interaction with other people. — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) November 4, 2021

More (2) So they are much lower risk for transmission than, say office workers or healthcare workers. But there is no group in America that is more vital to the function of the economy. If they stop driving, EVERYTHING stops. — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) November 4, 2021

If Biden et al. think that postponing this until after the holidays will allow them to fly under the radar, they are sorely mistaken.

Just to get this straight, the Biden administration will allegedly be paying illegal immigrants $450,000 per person for family separation policy, but charging businesses $140,000 per willful violation if they don't force employees to vaxx. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 4, 2021

If this isn’t outrageous, we don’t know what is.