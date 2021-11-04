Looking for another bitter, pissed-off journalist struggling to make sense of Virginia’s right turn? We can never have too many of those.
Feel free to include erstwhile GQ correspondent Julia Ioffe on your list:
Twitter today reminds me of Twitter around this time five years ago: when right-wingers win, they don't just revel in the victory, they insist on hounding and bullying everyone who isn't on their team.
— Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) November 3, 2021
Awww.
It should be sorta like this, then? https://t.co/zXXHBvgApg pic.twitter.com/792w2twwDV
— Joseph Toomey (@JosephEToomey) November 4, 2021
So childish, Julia!
Self Awareness is a muhfucka https://t.co/1nsAxIcxho pic.twitter.com/Z2sU2A4Cz0
— Just Squanto’n 🦃 (@JustSayin_Yo) November 4, 2021
Bless her heart.
WHO REMOVED THIS ONE’S MUZZLE
— J.P. Freire (@JPFreire) November 4, 2021
Maybe Julia should put it back on before she says something even stupider.
The lack of self-awareness among leftists is something to behold. https://t.co/9PfcN7OEFz
— Max (@_hmsp) November 4, 2021
This coming from the lady who thinks if you're not on her team you're a racist https://t.co/BUJ5qQLyk6
— Don Kedick (@CeeGeeThree2) November 4, 2021
You called everyone who disagrees with you a racist. https://t.co/geUBgVKyLL
— Jonathan Greenberg (@JGreenbergSez) November 4, 2021
1) calls people racist for no reason 2) whines when people react to being called racist for no reason https://t.co/TVJoRSHEBm
— cc (@cc_fla) November 4, 2021
Journalists Posting Their Self-Owns https://t.co/1NgCvQ4GpZ
— Jeremy Senderowicz (@jsende) November 4, 2021
This is literally your whole existence pic.twitter.com/MCJlyORQo1
— Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) November 4, 2021
As opposed to what left-wingers do, which is send federal law enforcement after people they deem to be political enemies https://t.co/WJwgsyLmgl
— Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) November 4, 2021
you should see how left-wing twitter reacts to mass shootings. https://t.co/LTlR8F1cJL
— tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 4, 2021
did we just forget the left wing reaction after 2020 or like https://t.co/qtwqoHcRX7
— some guy from PA (@Pennthusiast) November 4, 2021
Carlson’s Law: everything the left says about the right is untrue of the right and true of the left. https://t.co/5d2IeeGrWB
— PEG (@pegobry) November 4, 2021
"Stop bullying me just because I'm lying about why my team lost" https://t.co/OwmS53xVBK
— 🎃jimtreacher.substack.com👻 (@jtLOL) November 4, 2021
Take the L, Julia https://t.co/38MMRZeDJh
— The H2 (@TheH2) November 4, 2021
No one ever dunks on left-wingers as as thoroughly and well as they accidentally dunk on themselves. https://t.co/pOO7i1ohha
— Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) November 4, 2021
Just sit back and enjoy.
