The postmortem of yesterday’s elections is ongoing, and it seems like this time it’s hit the Left especially hard. People don’t like being called racist white supremacist terrorists when they’re not racist white supremacist terrorists. Go figure!

There’s a lot of outrage out there, folks. And collecting it all is a nearly impossible task, but Twitchy frequent flyer Amy Curtis is up to the challenge.

I am going to curate a thread of all the “racists!” reactions to Youngkin winning. They’ve learned nothing. They’ll double and triple down on this losing argument and hope one day it’ll win. 1/? — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 3, 2021

Calling people racists, terrorists, and saying they have no say over their children’s education is a tired, losing argument. But it’s all they’ve got. That and “TRUMP!” And they lost VA because of it. 2/? — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 3, 2021

They covered up the rape of two students in Loudoun County and arrested the father of one for demanding answers. And then they tell you to shut up and sit down. 3/? — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 3, 2021

They staged a blatant, laughable stunt to paint Youngkin voters as racist. Not once, but twice. And it failed. 4/? — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 3, 2021

And now that they’ve lost; they’re continuing to scream about racism and white supremacy and haven’t even taken a breath to try to figure out another way to argue the issues. Because they don’t have one. So here we go. 5/? — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 3, 2021

Grab a chair and a hot cup of tea and get comfortable. And then read the rest of Curtis’ thread:

15/? Terry McAuliffe lied about critical race theory, about sending his kids to private school, about the motives of parents concerned about education. But the GOP is the problem. Keep running with this guys. Special RT appearance by Jennifer Rubin. pic.twitter.com/RzX4Jq0gDA — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 3, 2021

17/? This one is particularly egregious, because it 1) Continues the lie/spin the critical race theory isn’t being taught, and 2) that actual history, would not be taught. Which is a lie. CRT doesn’t focus on history, it focuses on telling white kids they are inherently evil. pic.twitter.com/7gf1NSOoeR — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 3, 2021

18/? Please keep dismissing concerned parents as racist, @CheriJacobus. It worked so well last night! pic.twitter.com/a5Cn5X28PQ — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 3, 2021

21/? Want to know why these accusations of racism hold no water outside of the left? Well, the next couple of tweets will show you just a taste of all the things that have been labeled racist or white supremacy over the last couple of years. pic.twitter.com/ik2slDM2oT — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 3, 2021

27/? The OP isn’t the issue, but the meme he tweets is. pic.twitter.com/GIiEFC3mCJ — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 3, 2021

29/? Not racist, but still completely missing the point. pic.twitter.com/YxkLzMBdn9 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 3, 2021

30/? We’re women again, when we are blamed for the outcome of an election. pic.twitter.com/w5DBUbvsw5 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 3, 2021

There are infinitely more where all those came from, but Curtis is only one woman and can’t possibly stay on top of so much awfulness and toxicity. We definitely appreciate all of the work she put into her thread.

31a/? People who hate children and families cannot fathom that women would prioritize the needs of their children over their own self interest. They cannot comprehend that mothers — who spent a year of virtual learning — do not want their kids being taught they’re evil. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 3, 2021

31b/? The Mama Bear is strong and the left misplayed their hand. And now they’re doubling down on everything they did wrong. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 3, 2021

That they’re doubling down shows how terrified they are — and how far down in the gutter they’re willing to go.

#RequiredReading maybe this time when liberals tell you who they really are, you’ll believe them. https://t.co/vdsNM4EQEm — Sen. Frank Niceley (@SenFrankNiceley) November 3, 2021

(Hat tip: @Robostop10)