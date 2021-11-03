Former “West Wing” chief of staff and always-outspoken liberal actor Bradley Whitford, like many on the Left today, is not taking Glenn Youngkin’s victory over Terry McAuliffe in Virginia very well.

He’s actually taking it pretty terribly, to be totally honest:

We won’t bother asking him if he’s OK. Because clearly he is decidedly not OK. Not even a little bit.

Trending

Forget it; he’s rolling.

Bradley’s not a political or historical expert in real life, but he played one on TV.

Oh, but can’t he?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: civil warcritical race theoryCRTDemocratsGlenn YoungkinLee AtwaterracismracistrepublicansVirginia