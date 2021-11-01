Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has an important question for Americans:

How would free preschool for all 3 and 4 year olds change things for your family? — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) November 1, 2021

Well? What say you, America?

Maybe he should define “U.S. Secretary of Transportation” first.

Do you not know what the Secretary of Transportation does? https://t.co/x4sq5T0gpc — RBe (@RBPundit) November 1, 2021

Evidently not.

I'm gonna suggest something radical here, but stay with me…maybe you should focus on transportation issues? https://t.co/AZh2l4SGZZ — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) November 1, 2021

Aren't you supposed to be the secretary of transportation? Don't you have some work to do? https://t.co/liesvzDnjj — 🎃jimtreacher.substack.com👻 (@jtLOL) November 1, 2021

Pretty sure you can find some things to keep you busy, Pete, if you look hard enough.

Are those preschools sitting on a cargo ship off the coast? https://t.co/M0IHp5rJBY — G (@stevensongs) November 1, 2021

Can you maybe focus on getting the ships unloaded? — Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) November 1, 2021

Can we maybe focus on fixing the supply chain? https://t.co/kjAn3AEFBA — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) November 1, 2021

Stop talking about that nonsense and figure out the cargo boat crisis Mr. Secretary of Transportation #DoYourJob #YouHadOneJob https://t.co/s0Odpfok6Z — CCG PJV (@CCGPJV) November 1, 2021

We get that now that Pete Buttigieg is a dad and all, he might have preschool on his mind. But we’re not (unwillingly) paying him to worry about preschool, are we?

Not as good as a transportation secretary who, you know, understood anything about transportation. https://t.co/pOSbqgAl5s — Megawatt Herb Drench (@mdrache) November 1, 2021

I'd settle for a mildly incompetent Secretary of Transportation but here we are… https://t.co/krzM8dcPXH — Harambe Actual, WebMD (@HarambeActual) November 1, 2021

Here we are.