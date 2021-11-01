Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has an important question for Americans:
How would free preschool for all 3 and 4 year olds change things for your family?
— Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) November 1, 2021
Well? What say you, America?
Define “free” https://t.co/JBxHRrhN0I
— Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) November 1, 2021
Maybe he should define “U.S. Secretary of Transportation” first.
Do you not know what the Secretary of Transportation does? https://t.co/x4sq5T0gpc
— RBe (@RBPundit) November 1, 2021
Evidently not.
I'm gonna suggest something radical here, but stay with me…maybe you should focus on transportation issues? https://t.co/AZh2l4SGZZ
— Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) November 1, 2021
Aren't you supposed to be the secretary of transportation? Don't you have some work to do? https://t.co/liesvzDnjj
— 🎃jimtreacher.substack.com👻 (@jtLOL) November 1, 2021
Pretty sure you can find some things to keep you busy, Pete, if you look hard enough.
Are those preschools sitting on a cargo ship off the coast? https://t.co/M0IHp5rJBY
— G (@stevensongs) November 1, 2021
Can you maybe focus on getting the ships unloaded?
— Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) November 1, 2021
Can we maybe focus on fixing the supply chain? https://t.co/kjAn3AEFBA
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) November 1, 2021
Stop talking about that nonsense and figure out the cargo boat crisis Mr. Secretary of Transportation #DoYourJob #YouHadOneJob https://t.co/s0Odpfok6Z
— CCG PJV (@CCGPJV) November 1, 2021
We get that now that Pete Buttigieg is a dad and all, he might have preschool on his mind. But we’re not (unwillingly) paying him to worry about preschool, are we?
Not as good as a transportation secretary who, you know, understood anything about transportation. https://t.co/pOSbqgAl5s
— Megawatt Herb Drench (@mdrache) November 1, 2021
I'd settle for a mildly incompetent Secretary of Transportation but here we are… https://t.co/krzM8dcPXH
— Harambe Actual, WebMD (@HarambeActual) November 1, 2021
Here we are.
What, now you want to run the Dept of Education since you did such a bang up job at Dept of Transportation? https://t.co/M913sTegff
— H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) November 1, 2021