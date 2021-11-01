In case you missed it, Terry McAuliffe’s campaign is in freefall.

It’s entirely possible, of course, that he’ll manage to eke out a win on Tuesday, but if he does, he’d better tread very, very lightly, because he’ll be barely hanging onto the governorship by a thread.

He’s also gonna have to grow a pair or ten when it comes to answering questions, if this is any indication:

A McAuliffe spokesman told @HoustonKeene to “fu— off” when he was trying to ask McAuliffe a question yesterday. https://t.co/owbo9KtXwz — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) October 29, 2021

More from Fox News’ Houston Keene:

Fox News attended a Thursday campaign event at the Virginia Democratic Party regional headquarters in Harrisonburg, where McAuliffe spoke to supporters in the college town. … Only a handful of supporters in Harrisonburg showed up to greet McAuliffe’s campaign bus Thursday afternoon after the former governor’s flailing campaign cashed in political capital to get big-name Democrats out to stump for McAuliffe, including President Biden, Vice President Harris and failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. … After the event, a Fox News reporter trying to ask McAuliffe a question was told to “f— off” by one of the Democratic candidate’s staffers.

Yikes. That’s not very nice, is it?

I’m sure Brian Seltzer will dedicate his entire show Sunday to this attack on the free press. https://t.co/5P2FLeVXSf — Grant Bosse (@grantbosse) October 29, 2021

@brianstelter, I see a threat to our First Amendment freedom of the press. https://t.co/QKeYdAeWYW — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) October 29, 2021

Where was the “Reliable Sources” monologue on this yesterday, Brian?

Sounds like @JakeRubenstein is getting mad watching Terry's poll numbers crater https://t.co/PEhukXT5q3 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 29, 2021

No righteously indignant tweets about Jake Rubinstein threatening to undo the very fabric of our democracy, Brian?

Nothing says "I'm here to serve the people" like telling everyone to F off. — PANIC! In America (@LisaA31745884) October 29, 2021

Re-upping this for all the activists who call themselves journalists after they spent the weekend acting outraged over “Let’s Go Brandon” https://t.co/9P8F6FUx6U — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) November 1, 2021

… that may not have even been “Let’s Go Brandon” at all.

Says parents have no say about their children's learning and now someone in his campaign is telling someone to F-off. Real pieces of work. https://t.co/dWsu2O0e1A — Amy (@Amy41294821) October 29, 2021

According to Leftist arguments of the past two days, this vulgarity means the spokesman and probably McAuliffe need of anger management, probably abusing drugs, and in danger of killing everyone bc they've been radicalized. But mainly that leftists will never support them again. https://t.co/O9ks5L9iTf — Renna (@RennaW) November 1, 2021

In any event, one thing’s for sure: