In case you missed it, Terry McAuliffe’s campaign is in freefall.

It’s entirely possible, of course, that he’ll manage to eke out a win on Tuesday, but if he does, he’d better tread very, very lightly, because he’ll be barely hanging onto the governorship by a thread.

He’s also gonna have to grow a pair or ten when it comes to answering questions, if this is any indication:

More from Fox News’ Houston Keene:

Fox News attended a Thursday campaign event at the Virginia Democratic Party regional headquarters in Harrisonburg, where McAuliffe spoke to supporters in the college town.

Only a handful of supporters in Harrisonburg showed up to greet McAuliffe’s campaign bus Thursday afternoon after the former governor’s flailing campaign cashed in political capital to get big-name Democrats out to stump for McAuliffe, including President Biden, Vice President Harris and failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

After the event, a Fox News reporter trying to ask McAuliffe a question was told to “f— off” by one of the Democratic candidate’s staffers.

Yikes. That’s not very nice, is it?

Where was the “Reliable Sources” monologue on this yesterday, Brian?

No righteously indignant tweets about Jake Rubinstein threatening to undo the very fabric of our democracy, Brian?

… that may not have even been “Let’s Go Brandon” at all.

In any event, one thing’s for sure:

 

