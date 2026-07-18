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'Abolish Rent' Author Says Rent Is Paid ‘At the Barrel of a Gun’ Backed by Agents of State Violence

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on July 18, 2026
Twitter

As we reported the other day, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani held a housing event, at which a woman in a COVID mask talked about finally being free of the "violence of eviction." Mamdani, of course, wants to freeze rents in the city and has his eye on private property he'd like to seize if landlords don't meet his standards. 

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Then there's this woman—Tracy Rosenthal, co-founder of the Los Angeles Tenants Union and co-author of "Abolish Rent"—who seems to believe you don't have a home if a landlord can demand rent from you "at gunpoint," with the added risk of calling in agents of state violence (the police) to physically kick you out. Listen to this nutcase:

The post continues:

… Rosenthal says tenants pay rent “at the barrel of a gun,” describes withholding rent as a “liberatory vision of home,” and explains how movement lawyers can use the legal system to buy tenants time.

She also endorses tactics including camping outside a landlord’s home, leaving bad Yelp reviews of their other businesses, and crashing family weddings.

As you will see, Rosenthal radically frames the relationship between property owners and tenants as inherently exploitative.

I am certainly sympathetic to anyone dealing with a bad landlord. But this goes far beyond protecting tenants from abuse. It treats the landlord-tenant relationship itself as illegitimate and pushes organizing tactics to an extreme.

Rosenthal’s ideology and organizing model increasingly permeate DSA’s tenant movement. Stick around for even more clips!

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We've seen enough, thanks.

The post continues:

… available for you to rent (because you don’t want to sleep in a park) = “Hoarding the places where we live”

No one forces someone to sign a lease.

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Probably pro bono through NGOs, which are partially funded by the taxpayers.

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Not only do I want to, but I also have the right to. Housing is a human right, as they like to claim. What's scary is she keeps referring to "the movement"—more and more DSA nuts are buying into this "abolish rent" idea.

***

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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