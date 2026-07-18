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Boston Globe: Woman Came to Boston for Noah Kahan Concert and Now She's in ICE Custody

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on July 18, 2026
Journalism meme

So, according to The Boston Globe's headline, a woman came to Boston for a Noah Kahan concert, and now she's in ICE custody, as if one led to the other somehow. There must be more to the story.

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 Ariela Lopez reports for The Boston Globe:

Maria Rosales was one of tens of thousands of concertgoers who packed Fenway Park on July 8 to hear singer Noah Kahan perform.

But when she arrived at Logan International Airport on Friday to fly home to Florida, Rosales, 32, was detained by immigration authorities, her lawyer said Monday. Since then, she has been held at an ICE facility in Burlington.

At the time of her arrest, Rosales had a removal order from June 2017, Pomerleau said, which he believes stemmed from an earlier encounter she had with immigration authorities. While traveling with a relative in the US, Rosales was stopped at an immigration checkpoint in New Mexico, detained briefly, and given notice to appear for a hearing, [attorney Todd] Pomerleau said.

A social media post from Mass Deportation Defense, a nonprofit Pomerleau runs, said Rosales choreographed a color guard routine to “Orbiter,” a song on Noah Kahan’s latest album. Kahan performed the song at the Wednesday concert she attended.

Nobody gives a f**k about the Noah Kahan concert or what he played.

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That would be Colombia.

Is Boston the closest his tour came to Florida?

Yeah, the local news in Boston has been all over this story. WCBV reports that in custody, she has had to beg for basic needs.

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She came to New Mexico in 2017 and was served a notice to appear in immigration court. She didn't. Now she's in ICE custody.

The Boston Globe adds:

Pomerleau cautioned residents who do not hold American citizenship to consult with immigration lawyers before traveling.

“These are just different times,” he said in an interview Monday. “Just because you may have traveled recently doesn’t mean you’re going to be successful this month.”

That's good advice. A bit late for this woman, but good advice for others here illegally.

We're a bit disappointed that no one seems to have posted the "NO ONE CARES" GIF regarding the concert.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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Tags:

COLOMBIA ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MASSACHUSETTS

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