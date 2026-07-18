Boston Globe: Woman Came to Boston for Noah Kahan Concert and Now She's in ICE Custody

So, according to The Boston Globe's headline, a woman came to Boston for a Noah Kahan concert, and now she's in ICE custody, as if one led to the other somehow. There must be more to the story.

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The Boston Globe’s headline: “She came to Boston for a Noah Kahan concert. Now she’s in ICE custody”



The actual story: she missed a 2017 immigration court hearing, which triggered an outstanding removal order years ago



The concert isn’t why she’s in custody. The removal order… pic.twitter.com/KPEeT4b5ln — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) July 18, 2026

Ariela Lopez reports for The Boston Globe:

Maria Rosales was one of tens of thousands of concertgoers who packed Fenway Park on July 8 to hear singer Noah Kahan perform. But when she arrived at Logan International Airport on Friday to fly home to Florida, Rosales, 32, was detained by immigration authorities, her lawyer said Monday. Since then, she has been held at an ICE facility in Burlington. … At the time of her arrest, Rosales had a removal order from June 2017, Pomerleau said, which he believes stemmed from an earlier encounter she had with immigration authorities. While traveling with a relative in the US, Rosales was stopped at an immigration checkpoint in New Mexico, detained briefly, and given notice to appear for a hearing, [attorney Todd] Pomerleau said. … A social media post from Mass Deportation Defense, a nonprofit Pomerleau runs, said Rosales choreographed a color guard routine to “Orbiter,” a song on Noah Kahan’s latest album. Kahan performed the song at the Wednesday concert she attended.

Nobody gives a f**k about the Noah Kahan concert or what he played.

We really don’t have a legitimate mainstream press in this country anymore. They’re all just straight up lying propaganda rags. They’ve completely destroyed all credibility and legitimacy they ever had. Never coming back from what they’ve done to themselves — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) July 18, 2026

Back in the day when people were here illegally they maintained a low profile.



Nowadays, these people are bold and.....foolish. Send her packing. — Reconquista (@moraltreason) July 18, 2026

I’m an American citizen would you care if I was detained if I was going to the concert having broken the law? https://t.co/6hAznMFkLa — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 18, 2026

If she had money to travel to Boston, she had money to go home. Not Florida, the country she was born in. — Jack Army (@GoJackArmy) July 18, 2026

That would be Colombia.

“She came to Boston for a Noah Kahan concert. Now she’s in ICE custody”



Who amongst us can honestly say that that has never happened to us, huh? — DoctorBrydon (@CesareBorgiaRed) July 18, 2026

So it’s Noah Kahan’s fault she’s detained ? If there were no concert - this would have never have happened — Awake (@Steve1536497023) July 18, 2026

Is Boston the closest his tour came to Florida?

How and why can illegals board an airplane???? — Steve (@Socrates11235) July 18, 2026

Shorter timeline:



1. She came to America illegally and stayed illegally.



2. Now she's in ICE custody.



Works for me. — Jimmy Jaws (@Jimmy_Jaws) July 18, 2026

The allowed contempt for American law and process is concerning. — David Sault (@dalsault) July 18, 2026

This was on the local news this morning. Boy o boy they did everything short of putting a halo on her. Lol. Can’t stand liberals. — Glyn (@Glyn12556842) July 18, 2026

Yeah, the local news in Boston has been all over this story. WCBV reports that in custody, she has had to beg for basic needs.

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Woman in ICE custody in Burlington, Mass. says she has had to 'beg' for basic needs | Click on the image to read the full story https://t.co/I8rtvUzwZD — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) July 18, 2026

Send her home then. Deport all illegal aliens. Support @ICEgov — Wake Up (@Bowhunter_6) July 18, 2026

She came to New Mexico in 2017 and was served a notice to appear in immigration court. She didn't. Now she's in ICE custody.

Just go home and spare us the sob story — Callixtus (@Callixtis) July 18, 2026

The Boston Globe adds:

Pomerleau cautioned residents who do not hold American citizenship to consult with immigration lawyers before traveling. “These are just different times,” he said in an interview Monday. “Just because you may have traveled recently doesn’t mean you’re going to be successful this month.”

That's good advice. A bit late for this woman, but good advice for others here illegally.

We're a bit disappointed that no one seems to have posted the "NO ONE CARES" GIF regarding the concert.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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