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Illegal Alien Mother Sues Government Over Anxiety, Hair Loss After Masked ICE Agents 'Abducted' Her

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on June 22, 2026

One thing this editor doesn't quite grasp is how people who are in the country illegally can sue the government for being detained. Some left-wing NGO must be paying all of their legal fees. An illegal alien who lives in Connecticut is reportedly suing the federal government after ICE agents surrounded her car while she was taking her children to school, removed her from her car, and abducted her without confirming that her children had a caretaker.

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The post continues:

… caretaker.

Nancy Martinez was deported to Mexico and her children (American citizens, ages 8 and 13) remained in New Haven without their mother.

According to the complaint, her daughter has assumed substantial responsibility for her younger brother, who has developmental disabilities, and both children have experienced continuing psychological and educational harm. 

The allegations in this lawsuit are appalling.

None of us are safer because of this cruelty.

Separating families and traumatizing children is disgusting. I'm glad she's suing and standing up for her family because if these fascists get away with doing this to immigrants, you better believe they're gonna come for US citizens next.

These fascist experiments brutalizing immigrants are meant to test the waters of what they can get away with. If Americans don't stand up against this, it'll be the Japanese internment camps all over again, but for suspected political dissidents, and for anyone who dares to criticize the rich and powerful.

Supporting this behavior while pretending you're a "patriot" or that you're "protecting kids" are characteristics of a very violent and manipulative psychopathy that should never be normalized.

How can any true, God-fearing, Christian conservatives ever support something that is so incongruent to their faith? It's so messed up.

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If the younger brother has developmental disabilities, why didn't she take her children with her to Mexico? She certainly didn't leave her 13-year-old in charge of the house, although the post makes it appear that way.

Connecticut Public Radio (NPR) reports:

The New Haven mom arrested by federal immigration officers in her driveway last year as her children looked on is suing the U.S. government over the trauma inflicted on her family.

Nancy Martinez alleges officers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement acted in an abusive manner when they took her into custody, intentionally causing severe emotional distress by surrounding the family and having four masked agents take her away.

The encounter left the children with ongoing depression and confusion, inability to focus on schoolwork and trouble sleeping, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in federal court.

Meanwhile, Martinez has suffered anxiety, stress-induced headaches, hair loss and other health problems, the suit says.

According to her lawsuit, Nancy Martinez was born in Mexico City and entered the United States in 2010. She was removed soon after, but reentered the country later that year and remained in the U.S. for 15 years, residing with her family in a first-floor apartment on Frank Street in New Haven.

Martinez became a target for immigration officers soon after she was involved in what the lawsuit calls a minor altercation with her sister-in-law in March 2025 over a babysitting dispute. Martinez was arrested and charged with assault and breach of peace.

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She's not a New Haven mom, she's a Mexican mom. An ICE spokesperson said officers confirmed that Martinez’s mother was home and would be able to look after the children. But now she's suing over anxiety, headaches, and hair loss. 

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The majority of the replies are something along the lines of "there are no conservative Christians." How does Christianity play into this? She broke into the country twice and chose to leave her children behind.

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***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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Tags:

CONNECTICUT ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LAWSUIT

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