Arizona AG Mark Brnovich appeared on Fox News today, where he told anchor Harris Faulkner that if the Biden administration is allowed to continue to target parents who vocally raise concerns about what’s happening in their children’s schools, “God forbid, you’re gonna end up with mom and pop at Gitmo.”

Watch:

Fox News fear-mongering: Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich tells Harris Faulkner the Biden administration is going to send "mom and pop at Gitmo" over school board threats. Faulkner's response: "That is outrageous — could that really happen?" pic.twitter.com/XkJzjLnndw — The Recount (@therecount) November 1, 2021

We’re inclined to agree with Harris here. The Biden administration’s targeting of parents who disagree with public school policies has been sickening. But suggesting that they’re gonna start shipping parents off to Gitmo … well, that’s a bit out there.

In any event, whether or not you agree with Brnovich about this, let the record show that CNN’s Brian Stelter — who is, of course, always very interested in what’s happening on Fox News — thinks that the way Faulkner handled Brnovich’s remarks left a lot to be desired:

Appropriate response from an anchor would be "That's not true" or "You clearly don't know anything about Gitmo." https://t.co/nq8WyEEYgt — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 1, 2021

Evidently Faulkner didn’t go far enough in shutting Brnovich down. Probably because she’s not as stunning and brave as Brian Stelter.

Or maybe Faulkner was just letting Brnovich explain his position since he was on her show to … explain his position.

Thank you Brian https://t.co/swx5e7RkOD — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) November 1, 2021

Maybe Brian Stelter should be sent to Gitmo for genuinely believing that any serious news anchor should be taking pages from his or CNN’s book.

You are one not to lecture others on proper responses….Tater, please! — Juggers (@Juggers4) November 1, 2021

You aren't one to critique the responses of anchors given your track record with having false information spread on your show. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) November 1, 2021

False information on numerous CNN shows, if we’re keeping track.

What’s the appropriate response to Chris Cuomo interviewing his brother on CNN? — TWEETER IR (@Tweeter_IR) November 1, 2021

Thank You for your service on what network anchors appropriate response should be, what about if a news anchor was lying about giving advice to a politician they were covering#CNN — yossie weinberg (@yossieweinberg) November 1, 2021

Maybe we’re being unfair to Brian … can we really expect him to call out journalistic malpractice on CNN when he only ever watches Fox News?

Yet no comment or tweet from Stelter about Joy Reid stating that a certain Florida Governor is recruiting police to Florida in order to “kill elderly Floridians”. I guarantee you if this was on FoxNews Stelter would have a month of commentary on this pic.twitter.com/FgDCFsFCHi — Miguel (Mike for you gringos) (@MikeZander77) November 1, 2021

Brian’s definitely too busy to watch MSNBC and keep up with Joy Reid’s latest insanity.

Weird how you never go after Joy Reid's insane conspiracies, Brian. Just weird. I'm sure you will someday. lololololololol — Don Kedick (@CeeGeeThree2) November 1, 2021

Sure he will.