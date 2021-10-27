It can be very entertaining to mock Joy Reid when she makes an ass of herself, which is very often.

But it’s also important to remember that at her core, she’s a genuinely bad person.

Case in point:

Joy Reid ended her show last night by gleefully insisting Ron DeSantis wants to purposefully bring in unvaccinated cops to Florida so they can "breathe on" as many "vulnerable senior citizens" as possible and commit murder via sending them to the ICUs in the name of "freedom" pic.twitter.com/Xxr6wQBpH8 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 26, 2021

Holy hell.

And there was still lots more where that came from:

More lies and poison about DeSantis from Joy Reid: "[T]hat’s the thing with Death-Santis. He denies. He denies the efficacy of masks and vaccines. He’s a pandemic denier who hawks Regeneron to line the pockets of his biggest donor. He puts conspiracy theorists on TV[.]" pic.twitter.com/dH4i3a8edL — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 26, 2021

WHERE are the fact-checkers on this Joy Reid bit? @DDale8? @GlennKesslerWP? @Politifact? "Crimes against humanity? Isn’t that exactly what we saw…with Baby Don Death-Santis? Killer Ron has gone all in. He isn’t even pretending to care about Floridians staying alive anymore." pic.twitter.com/R60pilLaLh — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 26, 2021

.@BrianStelter? @OliverDarcy? @JeremyMBarr? You gonna call out this venom from Joy Reidt? Or you too busy w/Fox? "DeSantis, who’s sacrificing citizens’ lives for a career as a wannabe death cult leader, and who’s throwing down the COVID welcome mat…you’re the Absolute Worst." pic.twitter.com/5bB1mzDHkS — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 26, 2021

Joy Reid calling someone else “the absolute worst” is really something. Human stain, heal thyself.

Vulgar and uninformed. — Rebeckahtx 🇺🇸 (@Rebeckahtx) October 27, 2021

This is all totally fine with the people who want to ban "Let's Go Brandon" as hate speech. https://t.co/ExarJl2PXM — John Hayward (@Doc_0) October 27, 2021

How does this person maintain an audience? Well, the more apt question is, why does The Truman Show prop her up so much? It is one of the most tangible signs we have of how sick our society has become. https://t.co/bL9gUuwRwH — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) October 27, 2021

She’s built an entire career on this crap. And NBC has rewarded her for it.