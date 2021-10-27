It can be very entertaining to mock Joy Reid when she makes an ass of herself, which is very often.

But it’s also important to remember that at her core, she’s a genuinely bad person.

Case in point:

Holy hell.

And there was still lots more where that came from:

Joy Reid calling someone else “the absolute worst” is really something. Human stain, heal thyself.

She’s built an entire career on this crap. And NBC has rewarded her for it.

