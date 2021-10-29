In case you missed it, Tucker Carlson recently teased “Patriot Purge,” his upcoming Fox Nation documentary series about January 6.

Here’s the trailer:

To call it controversial would be an understatement. Carlson is facing criticism from across the political spectrum.

But for some people, it’s not enough to voice their concerns about “Patriot Purge.” For some people, the only acceptable response is censorship.

That’s effectively what Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, Resistance hero, is looking for:

Narrator: Alexander Vindman does not want to hear the arguments for it being protected speech.

Vindman makes it quite clear that he doesn’t want “Patriot Purge” to see the light of day.

How can he defend something he doesn’t even understand?

When even TDS-afflicted @Popehat is telling you to slow your roll, it’s time to slow your roll.

Slow your roll, Alexander Vindman.

So he’s a partisan tool, then.

He made it look so easy!

 

