Yesterday, Dave Chappelle responded to the backlash against him from angry trans Netflix employees over his allegedly transphobic comedy special “The Closer.” He made them an offer: he’d meet with them, but they’d have to agree to his terms, which included watching the entire special.

Another term? Anyone wanting to have a dialogue with him about his special would have admit that purported comic Hannah Gadsby — who claims to want nothing to do with Chappelle — is not funny.

Feel free to watch it again, because it’s just that good:

Chappelle’s little dig at Hannah Gadsby got big laughs from his audience, but Gadsby’s fans were decidedly not amused.

One of those fans is John Moe, podcaster and author of “The Hilarious World of Depression.” Last night, he rode valiantly to Gadsby’s aid, defending her notorious anti-funniness and suggesting that Dave Chappelle’s days of immense popularity and success are numbered:

Hannah Gadsby:

– makes shows that aren’t necessarily about being funny

– is ten times funnier than present day Chapelle anyway

– won’t be playing to shrinking rooms of screeching aggrieved ghouls while memories of her relevance ebb away — John Moe (@johnmoe) October 25, 2021

Annnnd it’s gone. Good thing we grabbed it:

We weren’t aware that Hannah Gadsby was playing to rooms that weren’t mostly empty already.

But anyway, for any shrieking aggrieved ghouls who were thinking of picking on John over this, well, the joke’s on you:

Muting this conversation now as the aforementioned screechers have arrived. — John Moe (@johnmoe) October 26, 2021

Unfortunately, much like few people care what Hannah Gadsby has to say, few people seem to care what John Moe has to say, either.

Take it away, screeching aggrieved ghouls!

Who tf is Hannah Gadsby — Depressed Mavs fan (@gerardoscerpel1) October 26, 2021

Counterpoint: I have no idea what Hannah Gadsby even looks like. https://t.co/JkylWNSS8D — RBe (@RBPundit) October 26, 2021

Most people don’t. In fact, nobody would’ve even been talking about her at all had it not been for Chappelle. She should send him a thank-you note for getting her to trend on Twitter.

She owes Chappelle, big-time.

Yeah, you forgot something: Comedians are supposed to be funny — spookymoth 🎃 (@socialepidopta) October 26, 2021

Comedians don’t “make shows that aren’t necessarily about being funny”. That’s called being a bad comedian. — Sean (@seanpfinn) October 26, 2021

Libs once again want you to lower your expectations. Identifying as funny is close enough. https://t.co/alPtGRcAHM — Deedo #LGB (@Deedo_70) October 26, 2021

“won’t be playing to shrinking rooms of screeching aggrieved ghouls while memories of her relevance ebb away” and this is not Gadsby? pic.twitter.com/yuY1i1ogQY — Gene Starwind (@ShaneeMc) October 26, 2021

When was she relevant other than speaking about Dave Chappelle? Please….🙄 Like who you like, but no one has ever repeated a joke by Hannah Gadsby, recommended her specials or caused any interest other than when Dave brings her up. Now you & her can get your wish, forgotten. pic.twitter.com/kXcFRJfu5S — the future is unwritten (@P0is0nedKoolA) October 26, 2021

Dave Chappelle is desperate to return to the towering cultural influence and historical importance of Hannah Gadsby. The way liberals turn the racial component of these dynamics on and off like a water faucet — based solely on their needs of the moment — is fascinating. https://t.co/iBTF9S7QQ7 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 26, 2021

It is fascinating, isn’t it?

Biggest L opinion in Twitter history congratulations — Luis (@zeuskidkash) October 26, 2021

this tweet is ten times funnier than Hannah Gadsby https://t.co/ZElQQuUxTn — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 26, 2021

Maybe Chappelle can use it in his next special.

***

Update:

For anyone interested, here’s why Moe deleted his original tweet:

In retrospect, I will leave the fracas to people who enjoy the fracas. Sometimes I will tweet a sharp opinion but when my mentions reach a critical point of wasteland, I'll delete the damn thing. As today. — John Moe (@johnmoe) October 26, 2021

His opinion was just too sharp for us to handle!

If you want to tweet sharp opinions, consider using asterisks in writing the names. That way, you avoid people searching for particular names. — John Moe (@johnmoe) October 26, 2021

Thanks for the advice, *John Moe*. No reason anyone should be searching your name.