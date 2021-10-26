We don’t know what presidential press conferences you guys have been watching, but according to Jen Psaki, Joe Biden actually takes questions all the time:

.@PressSec: Joe Biden "answers questions several times a week, as you know." pic.twitter.com/VanrxeXAW3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 26, 2021

We’ll have what she’s having.

Jen Psaki doesn’t actually believe what she just said, of course. She knows she’s lying.

Maybe she just hopes the rest of us are on something and are tripping too hard to realize that she’s lying.

Really? — S Hanling (@SBC1990) October 26, 2021

hahaha riight — V Bot (@4freereign) October 26, 2021

Questions about what kind of ice cream he wants for dessert today don’t count, Jen.

Nope, no he does not. That made me LOL> — TexasFight4426 (@TFight4426) October 26, 2021

Why do they always lie about EVERYTHING?!?! https://t.co/tVgbKxm4or — TJ Cutshaw (@CutshawTj) October 26, 2021

fact check: Pants on fire — Nosaj Pepe🐸🇺🇸 (@SuspendedTruth) October 26, 2021

Hope Jen remembered to put on her flame-retardant underwear this morning.

Jen, Jen, Jen … when will you learn?

Funny… cause he told these kids he avoids answering questions. https://t.co/W2sNqXrtt7 — Jen (@jenn034612) October 26, 2021

Reminder: Jen Psaki really does think you’re stupid.