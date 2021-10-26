We don’t know what presidential press conferences you guys have been watching, but according to Jen Psaki, Joe Biden actually takes questions all the time:

We’ll have what she’s having.

Jen Psaki doesn’t actually believe what she just said, of course. She knows she’s lying.

Maybe she just hopes the rest of us are on something and are tripping too hard to realize that she’s lying.

Questions about what kind of ice cream he wants for dessert today don’t count, Jen.

Hope Jen remembered to put on her flame-retardant underwear this morning.

Jen, Jen, Jen … when will you learn?

Reminder: Jen Psaki really does think you’re stupid.

Tags: Jen PsakiJoe Bidenpresspress conferencesquestionsreporters