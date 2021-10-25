Is New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz a domestic terrorist for thinking that her eight-year-old’s school might be taking COVID19 safety precautions a little too far? Because if that’s the case, color us domestic terrorists, too.

We can’t for the life of us figure out what stuff like this is supposed to accomplish other than screwing kids over and pissing off their parents:

This is legitimately insane.

And kids are paying the price.

Enough. Enough, enough, enough.

Tags: class picturesHalloween fairKarol Markowiczmaskingmasksoutdoor maskingschoolschool pictures