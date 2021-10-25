Is New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz a domestic terrorist for thinking that her eight-year-old’s school might be taking COVID19 safety precautions a little too far? Because if that’s the case, color us domestic terrorists, too.

We can’t for the life of us figure out what stuff like this is supposed to accomplish other than screwing kids over and pissing off their parents:

"How was picture day?"-me "They made us wear masks for the class picture so I didn't smile because no one could tell anyway."-my 8yo. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) October 25, 2021

I told this story in my piece about our time in Florida last year but my daughter's softball team in Palm Beach County took a maskless group pic last…February. When does NYC catch up? https://t.co/qwcRUyXF9m pic.twitter.com/oKyZL2LVWX — Karol Markowicz (@karol) October 25, 2021

Ppl asking if class pics were outside. Of course! We live in crazytown. To go to a Halloween fair at my kids' school I had to show my vax card (a sad non-English-speaking grandma lacked hers and couldn't come in), fill out health forms for everyone and yes, still mask, outdoors. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) October 25, 2021

This is legitimately insane.

15 days to slow the spread. — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) October 25, 2021

Really? That's messed up. — Mat Vaillancourt (@MVLibertas) October 25, 2021

8-year-olds wearing masks during their class picture stops COVID just like 8-year-olds taking their shoes off at the airport stops terrorism https://t.co/9fm9OCjjBQ — Anthony L. Fisher (@anthonyLfisher) October 25, 2021

And kids are paying the price.

This is terrible, these poor kids https://t.co/Z1Ye8WUAAA — Teresa (@Resa_70) October 25, 2021

This is heartbreaking 🥲 https://t.co/kAqKgKF7om — Curiouser & Curiouser (@Silvertron66) October 25, 2021

We are exacting untold harm on a generation of young American children. #TakeBackAmerica https://t.co/Jh5Tu0vgf7 — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) October 25, 2021

It’s cruel and abusive to do this to 8 year olds. When are we going to say enough? — Jen Stroup (@JenStroup) October 25, 2021

Enough. Enough, enough, enough.