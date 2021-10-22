Alec Baldwin has trended on Twitter many times before, but this may be the worst reason of them all:

Absolutely awful.

Female Crewmember Dies After Prop Gun Misfire On New Mexico Set Of Alec Baldwin Film ‘Rust’ https://t.co/8qfLIST9Re — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 22, 2021

Deadline previously heard from sources that a principal castmember cocked a gun during a rehearsal, unaware if there were live rounds in it, hitting two people, a man and a woman https://t.co/8qfLIST9Re — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 22, 2021

Alec Baldwin “Discharged” Prop Gun That Killed ‘Rust’ Cinematographer & Injured Director https://t.co/5x3asznro4 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 22, 2021

Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins died not long after being transported to a hospital in Albuequereque. Here’s the full statement from the Santa Fe Sheriff’s department: https://t.co/5x3aszF2fC — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 22, 2021

"This investigation remains open and active. No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives," according to the Santa Fe Sheriff's department https://t.co/hVqNUdsccb pic.twitter.com/N8b337qeqD — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 22, 2021

Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins was an AFI graduate from the class of 2015 whose work included several shorts and the lensing of 'Archenemy,' starring Joe Manganiello. She was named “rising star” by American Cinematographer in 2019 MORE: https://t.co/5x3aszF2fC — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 22, 2021

LATEST: “Mr. Baldwin was questioned by investigators and released,” a Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department official told Deadline this evening. “No arrests or charges have been filed.” UPDATED with more law enforcement information: https://t.co/Bb8KvLriDl pic.twitter.com/x6PvhAjCxq — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 22, 2021

Here’s the full statement from the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department:

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Bonanza Creek Ranch movie set of the western “Rust”, October 21, 2021, when an 911 caller reported a shooting on the set. The sheriff’s office confirms that two individuals were shot on the set of Rust. Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography and Joel Souza, 48, director, were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor. Ms. Hutchins was transported, via helicopter, to University of New Mexico Hospital where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Mr. Souza was transported by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical center where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries. This investigation remains open and active. No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives.

Baldwin’s said some very nasty things in the past that have aged especially poorly, like this:

Cheney shot his friend in the face.

Perry shoots his campaign in the face.#andyouthinkthisisptesidentialhttp://t.co/J1X51rF3 — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 2, 2011

And he isn’t known for being the gracious type, so for many people, it’s tempting to dunk on him right now.

But an innocent woman is dead. Her family is grieving. Who knows what Baldwin is feeling about what’s happened?

BREAKING: A distraught Alec Baldwin, after he accidentally shot & killed the cinematographer on the set of his new movie, & wounded the writer-director. How on earth could this have happened?

Pics: Jim Weber ⁦@thenewmexican⁩ pic.twitter.com/xrvcheLaCK — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 22, 2021

How the hell does this happen with a prop gun? They're supposed to be built in a way to prevent them from even being able to accept real ammunition. Who was in charge of this disaster? https://t.co/n16LPRc8tC — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) October 22, 2021

Comparing Baldwin's incident to Cheney's isn't fair. Both involved accidental shootings, but Cheney fired his own rifle while hunting. Baldwin was almost certainly handed a gun by the expert he's supposed to obey and told that it was safe to aim at people and pull the trigger. — Noam "MF Blum" (@neontaster) October 22, 2021

Unless we find out something more, I don't understand making fun of him at all, like he did something negoigent. Feel terribly for him. — Foster (@foster_type) October 22, 2021

I feel awful for him. This is a weight he'll carry and he won't ever sleep as soundly again, and it's not his fault. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 22, 2021

Yes. He’s also a person with a very public history of anger and substance abuse issues, who seems to have had finally reached a place of peace in recent years. I anguish for him — Tᴏɴʏ! Tᴏɴɪ! Tᴏɴᴇ́! 𝚂𝚝𝚊𝚛𝚔 (R.I.P.) 🕙 (@StarkTTT) October 22, 2021

Please remember that Alec Baldwin, for all his faults, is still human.

And please pray for Halyna Hutchins’ loved ones.

I see more than enough pictures of Alec Baldwin, while y’all should honor and post more pictures of the cinematographic Halyna Hutchins who lost her life today in such a tragic accident. Rest in peace, Halyna! My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/obNvFWrxfF — Wirjil (@Wirjil) October 22, 2021

Just heartbreaking from all angles.

Pray for the Alec Baldwin situation. We don't have all the details yet, but one thing is certain: something awful happened and people are hurting significantly. — Paul Walter Hauser (@PaulWHauser) October 22, 2021

True. Well wishes for the friends and family of the departed, as well as thoughts of recovery for the director and for those who witnessed it. Such a tragedy. — Gabe (@Hauz20) October 22, 2021

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.