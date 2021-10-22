Alec Baldwin has trended on Twitter many times before, but this may be the worst reason of them all:

Absolutely awful.

Trending

Here’s the full statement from the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department:

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Bonanza Creek Ranch movie set of the western “Rust”, October 21, 2021, when an 911 caller reported a shooting on the set. 

The sheriff’s office confirms that two individuals were shot on the set of Rust. Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography and Joel Souza, 48, director, were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor. 

Ms. Hutchins was transported, via helicopter, to University of New Mexico Hospital where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Mr. Souza was transported by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical center where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries. 

This investigation remains open and active. No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives. 

Baldwin’s said some very nasty things in the past that have aged especially poorly, like this:

And he isn’t known for being the gracious type, so for many people, it’s tempting to dunk on him right now.

But an innocent woman is dead. Her family is grieving. Who knows what Baldwin is feeling about what’s happened?

Please remember that Alec Baldwin, for all his faults, is still human.

And please pray for Halyna Hutchins’ loved ones.

Just heartbreaking from all angles.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: "Rust"alec baldwincinematographerdeathdick cheneygunHalyna HutchinsJoel Souzaprop gunSanta Feshooting