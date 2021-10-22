Recently, ESPN reporter Allison Williams left her job over network owner Disney’s COVID19 vaccine mandate:

Williams had previously been put on the sidelines in September when she first announced that she had decided against getting the vaccine. Williams released a statement regarding her decision at the time, which read in part:

Throughout our family planning with our doctor, as well as a fertility specialist, I have decided not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at this time while my husband and I try for our second child. This was a deeply difficult decision to make and it’s not something I take lightly. I understand vaccines have been essential in the effort to end this pandemic; however, taking the vaccine at this time is not in my best interest.

…

“I have been denied my request for accommodation by ESPN and the Walt Disney Company, and effective next week, I will be separated from the company,” Williams stated.

After thanking all who reached out to her, Williams said that she is “morally and ethically not aligned with this.” She continued, claiming that the Walt Disney Corporation had previously told employees in April that while “they believed the vaccine was the best way forward,” the “decision to get it was a personal decision.”