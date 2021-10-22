Recently, ESPN reporter Allison Williams left her job over network owner Disney’s COVID19 vaccine mandate:
Williams had previously been put on the sidelines in September when she first announced that she had decided against getting the vaccine. Williams released a statement regarding her decision at the time, which read in part:Throughout our family planning with our doctor, as well as a fertility specialist, I have decided not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at this time while my husband and I try for our second child. This was a deeply difficult decision to make and it’s not something I take lightly. I understand vaccines have been essential in the effort to end this pandemic; however, taking the vaccine at this time is not in my best interest.
…
“I have been denied my request for accommodation by ESPN and the Walt Disney Company, and effective next week, I will be separated from the company,” Williams stated.
After thanking all who reached out to her, Williams said that she is “morally and ethically not aligned with this.” She continued, claiming that the Walt Disney Corporation had previously told employees in April that while “they believed the vaccine was the best way forward,” the “decision to get it was a personal decision.”
Well, as it turns out, Williams didn’t have to wait very long to land on her feet. The Daily Wire has just hired her:
BREAKING: Daily Wire Signs Allison Williams, Ousted ESPN Sportscaster Who Resisted Vaccine Mandate https://t.co/TQ71s6pZdx pic.twitter.com/6vzuCoVgN8
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) October 22, 2021
More from the Daily Wire:
Daily Wire Editor Emeritus Ben Shapiro announced on his show Friday that the company has signed former ESPN sports reporter Allison Williams to lead a special sports series that will be available exclusively for Daily Wire members.
…
“The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing media companies and I am thrilled and honored to join them. I am proud to be a part of a company that fights for our rights and I cannot wait to bring agenda-free sports reporting to the Daily Wire’s members and millions of followers,” Williams said in a statement. “Leaving ESPN was one of the most difficult decisions of my career, but it was the right thing to do. I respect people who choose to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but it was not the appropriate medical decision for me at this time. No one should be forced to choose between their livelihood and the freedom to make their own health care choices—it is simply un-American.”
Congratulations to Williams and the Daily Wire.
Great hire.
— Doug Ripley (@DougRipleyPxP) October 22, 2021
Excellent!
— Mag Wildwood (@MagWildwood1) October 22, 2021
Brilliant move.
— WoodyGJr (@WoodyGJr1) October 22, 2021
Allison is top tier talent, ESPN blew it.
DW is stoked. https://t.co/3vxutpqNAB
— matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) October 22, 2021
You guys weren't kidding when you said you're committed to changing the culture.
Incredible stuff. The future looks bright at the Daily Wire.
— Samuel Sey (@SlowToWrite) October 22, 2021