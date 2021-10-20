It’s never going to end.

Not if CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has anything to say about it, at least. She’s apparently hellbent on making sure that kids keep getting screwed over indefinitely:

CDC Dr. Rochelle Walensky says that even if kids get vaccinated (per FDA approval) schools should still have mask mandates "As we head into these winter months, we cannot be complacent." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 20, 2021

Makes total sense if you’re an authoritarian moron.

Yeah, we’re feeling pretty rage-y, ourselves.

There it is… even if you vaccinate the children, still not happening. — Pat D (@PatrickFWO) October 20, 2021

Vaccines work so well that we need to continue to mask the lowest risk population even after they have it. Great messaging… — Pat D (@PatrickFWO) October 20, 2021

CDC Doctor: Why yes, I am anti-vax. How did you know? https://t.co/XSwltnkoND — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 20, 2021

If Rochelle Walensky and the CDC wanted to convince people that the COVID19 vaccine doesn’t work, what would they be doing differently?

Other developed countries have numerical targets (of vaccination, and/or community spread), after which the masks come off kids (which they already have in many places), because they acknowledge both risk assessment and real-world trade-offs. We oughtta look into that. https://t.co/kvmM96wlEA — Matt Welch (@MattWelch) October 20, 2021

many school districts' logic was to keep mask mandates bc vaccines weren't yet an option for kids, the cdc continues to be terrible at this https://t.co/ig6ksq3EAe — cc (@cc_fla) October 20, 2021

At this rate even at 100% vaccinated we will have restrictions on where to go and who to visit pic.twitter.com/huOp2t0Op5 — Andrey Kirichenko (@TheDonOfBK) October 20, 2021

It’s never going to stop… https://t.co/VTNh0KmiAP — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) October 20, 2021

.@bethanyshondark called it. Americans who keep doing what they're told because they think THIS will be the thing that FINALLY gets us “back to normal” are delusional. They will not stop. https://t.co/vwboj47MU9 — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) October 20, 2021

There are no off ramps. There is no sanity. https://t.co/AOI5fDR4Jv — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) October 20, 2021

There is no reason to take Rochelle Walensky and the CDC seriously about anything ever.

There is great power in this kind of fear. And it’s endless. It’s not science-based or fact-based. Children are suffering enormously.

Awake yet? https://t.co/UgbJgHJqJx — Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) October 20, 2021

Spoiler alert- they will never willingly let go of the leash they have around our necks. Therefore we must break it on our own. — The Future is ✨ (@phoenix91354) October 20, 2021

