You’ve gotta hand it to David Hogg: when he sets his mind to something, he really sticks with it.

Well, not with pillows. But with gun control? You bet:

Letting gun violence exist in this country is a choice. pic.twitter.com/lnh3Gu5TRX — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) October 20, 2021

This seems quite intellectually dishonest. But then, that’s kind of David Hogg’s thing, isn’t it?

Do you ever say anything remotely truthful? — TDS Solutions (@TSnow50) October 20, 2021

It’s pretty repugnant to suggest that pro-Second-Amendment politicians want to make sure anyone can legally obtain a gun, even someone like the Parkland shooter who had thrown up multiple red flags that went ignored by bureaucrats until the unthinkable happened.

Also, self-defense is not just “a choice”; it’s a right. At least in this country.

Yes and the choice is I would rather have the right to protect myself — Stephen’s 2 cents (@stephen_point) October 20, 2021

Why does David want to take that right away?

If you're more concerned about gun violence than overall violence, then you're not about protecting people. You're about making people defenseless. — Josh Sonders (@JoshSonders) October 20, 2021

It's not a choice. It's inevitable due to criminal minds and tribal mentality. Stop saying it's a choice— once you ban all the guns, there will still be gun-shot victims — Ivan 🇺🇸 🏴 (@realEvanPaul) October 20, 2021

I want to remind you idiot, unless they come in and take every single gun in this country, know matter what law you pass it can still happen — Ronnie Wakefield (@RonnieWakefiel6) October 20, 2021

Living with vehicle violence is a choice and considering vehicles kill more and injury more and driving isn’t a right…we should ban cars. Heck. Ban slips and falls and feet and fists since they kill more than that deadly “high powered” AR. What a clown this guy is — KevinSnow (@SnowHa51270526) October 20, 2021

We have no doubt that David Hogg will never fully recover from the trauma of the Parkland shooting. We’re honestly not sure it’s possible to recover from trauma like that.

But Hogg’s trauma cannot be grounds to deprive everyone else of their right to defend themselves from violent criminals who don’t give a damn about gun control laws.