Moms for Liberty in Brevard County, Florida, recently posted a disturbing thread about an alleged incident in which a young girl with Down syndrome had a mask forcibly tied to her head in school at Ocean Breeze Elementary:

Trending

More from the fundraising page:

On October 6th, our daughter Sofia stepped off of the school bus with a mask tied to her face with a nylon rope. Sofia has Downs Syndrome, and at seven years old, is nonverbal. Due to her condition, her tongue is enlarged. With the mask tied to her face, she was unable to breathe properly and unable to express her distress. My wife recognized Sofia’s panic, her face reddened from having her breathing restricted, and comforted Sofia after removing her mask and taking pictures of the rope tied around Sofia’s head to secure a mask to her face. “The mask was totally wet from her saliva.

The school put Sofia’s life at risk. For what? Her teachers and the school principal know about Sofia’s condition, and we sent her to school assured that she would not be masked due to the danger it could pose to her. After focusing first on Sofia, and taking some time to control our rage and anger at the school and the teachers for having taken such cruel action, we confronted the school principal and the teacher the following week. At that meeting, they admitted to having tied the mask to Sofia’s face using the nylon rope and admitted that this has been happening without our knowledge since the mask policy was put in place. The school could not explain what drove them to such madness. Unbelievably, their concern at that meeting seemed to be to keep things quiet.

Florida’s Parents’ Bill of Rights is supposed to protect us from seeing Sofia treated like a second-class citizen, her health concerns and fears disregarded by the school, but Sofia’s school disregarded her rights and our rights as our parents to make appropriate health care decisions for Sofia. First among those, as any parent can understand, is to ensure Sofia can breathe and is dealt with as the beautiful seven year old girl that she is. Since the Parents’ Bill of Rights means nothing to Sofia’s school, we have been in contact with Governor Ron DeSantis’ office, the Florida Board of Education, and Florida Senator Debbie Mayfield. We hope that the Governor and the Florida Board of Education will take appropriate action to ensure nothing like what happened to Sofia ever occurs again to another child in Florida.

Even more shocking, the school violated the Brevard County School Board’s so-called “Emergency K-12 Face Covering Requirement” by masking Sofia. The policy says that face coverings shall not be required for children with IEP or 504 plans documenting medical, physical or psychological contraindications. By the plain language of the policy, we trusted that the school would not mask Sofia. The School District placed Sofia at Ocean Breeze Elementary because of their resources for children like Sofia with special needs. We thought when we put her on the bus each morning that they were looking after her, not abusing her. How wrong we were.

There was a time when a story like this would’ve been literally unbelievable. That’s sadly not the case anymore.

How many more Sofias are out there?

Sophia’s father, Dr. Jeffrey Steel, spoke about it today at an event with Gov. Ron DeSantis:

Devastating. Infuriating.

Hopefully there’s plenty of movement still to come.

We’re not sure how else to characterize what’s allegedly been done to that little girl.

Godspeed to Dr. Steel and to all parents who are taking a stand on behalf of our children. Enough is enough.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abuseBrevard CountyBrevard Public SchoolsCOVIDCOVID19Down SyndromeDr. Jeffrey SteelFloridalawsuitMaskmask mandateMoms for LibertyOcean Breeze ElementaryparentsRon DeSantissensory issuesspecial needs